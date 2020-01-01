Latest in Gaming

Image credit: EA

Star Wars is coming to 'The Sims 4'

You'll be able to earn your own lightsaber and, of course, decorate your home.
Nathan Ingraham
1h ago
Comments
59 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Star Wars Sims
EA

In the entertainment world, it doesn’t get much bigger than Star Wars. Likewise, in the gaming world, The Sims is another massive, enduring franchise. So, I can’t say I’m shocked to hear that those world are colliding with The Sims 4 Star Wars: Journey to Batuu. It’s a new game pack for The Sims 4 that arrives on September 8th.

Based on the trailer, familiar Star Wars characters, droids, spaceships and the universe’s distinct visuals have been lovingly translated to work in The Sims 4 — it actually looks pretty good. Naturally, your Star Wars Sim will have his own home you can decorate as you wish, and you can socialize throughout Batuu. You’ll find missions to advance a story set there that unlock various collectibles for your Sim, and eventually you can earn a lightsaber and droid of your own. As for other characters you might meet, this looks like it is set during the most recent film trilogy — Rey and Kylo Ren were in the trailer, and you have to figure there will be more familiar characters as well.

Star Wars: Journey to Batuu will be available for the Xbox One and PS4 as well as the PC through Steam or Origin.

In this article: gamescom2020, star wars, the sims, star wars: journey to batuu, news, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
59 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Sony might send you an invite to pre-order the PS5

Sony might send you an invite to pre-order the PS5

View
Valve shares a trailer for the first ‘Left 4 Dead 2’ update in years

Valve shares a trailer for the first ‘Left 4 Dead 2’ update in years

View
Three men have been charged with leaking movies for nearly a decade

Three men have been charged with leaking movies for nearly a decade

View
LG made an air purifier for your face

LG made an air purifier for your face

View
The reMarkable 2 is a gorgeous e-paper tablet begging for better software

The reMarkable 2 is a gorgeous e-paper tablet begging for better software

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr