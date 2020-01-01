Star Wars is coming to 'The Sims 4'

In the entertainment world, it doesn’t get much bigger than Star Wars. Likewise, in the gaming world, The Sims is another massive, enduring franchise. So, I can’t say I’m shocked to hear that those world are colliding with The Sims 4 Star Wars: Journey to Batuu. It’s a new game pack for The Sims 4 that arrives on September 8th.

Based on the trailer, familiar Star Wars characters, droids, spaceships and the universe’s distinct visuals have been lovingly translated to work in The Sims 4 — it actually looks pretty good. Naturally, your Star Wars Sim will have his own home you can decorate as you wish, and you can socialize throughout Batuu. You’ll find missions to advance a story set there that unlock various collectibles for your Sim, and eventually you can earn a lightsaber and droid of your own. As for other characters you might meet, this looks like it is set during the most recent film trilogy — Rey and Kylo Ren were in the trailer, and you have to figure there will be more familiar characters as well.