'Need For Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered' arrives on November 6th

As you might expect, the visuals have been upgraded. Need For Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered supports 4K gameplay on PC, PS4 Pro and Xbox One X, and it can run in 1080p at 30 frames per second on Switch in docked mode. EA didn’t spell out how well it’ll run on next-gen consoles, however.

The game has a host of other visual upgrades, including higher-resolution models, more objects and props and a longer draw distance on Switch. On the other platforms, it has higher-res reflections and improved textures, among other updates.

There are more achievements, car colors and wraps, along with reduced hard stops, a revamped photo mode and other quality-of-life updates. All of the main DLC, which offers six additional hours of gameplay and dozens more challenges, is included and available on release day.

EA has placed a greater emphasis on cross-play in recent months, and there’s full cross-platform support here too. Need For Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered also uses the original game’s Autolog system to track and compare players’ stats and race results. Stellar Entertainment, which worked on Burnout Paradise Remastered and boasts developers from original Hot Pursuit studio Criterion Games handled this remaster.