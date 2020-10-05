'Need For Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered' arrives on November 6th

EA has revved up its engines for a remastered version of Need For Speed Hot Pursuit. It’ll land on PC, Xbox One and PS4 on November 6th, almost 10 years to the date after the original game was released. Need For Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered will arrive on Nintendo Switch a week later.
In the single-player mode, you can play as a racer or a police driver, and there’s a full career track for each. You’ll have an impressive list of supercars at your disposal. You can also tap into powerups like roadblocks and radar jamming as you race along the winding roads of Seacrest County.
As you might expect, the visuals have been upgraded. Need For Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered supports 4K gameplay on PC, PS4 Pro and Xbox One X, and it can run in 1080p at 30 frames per second on Switch in docked mode. EA didn’t spell out how well it’ll run on next-genconsoles, however.
The game has a host of other visual upgrades, including higher-resolution models, more objects and props and a longer draw distance on Switch. On the other platforms, it has higher-res reflections and improved textures, among other updates.
There are more achievements, car colors and wraps, along with reduced hard stops, a revamped photo mode and other quality-of-life updates. All of the main DLC, which offers six additional hours of gameplay and dozens more challenges, is included and available on release day.
EA has placed a greater emphasison cross-play in recent months, and there’s full cross-platform support here too. Need For Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered also uses the original game’s Autolog system to track and compare players’ stats and race results. Stellar Entertainment, which worked on Burnout Paradise Remastered and boasts developers from original Hot Pursuit studio Criterion Games handled this remaster.
