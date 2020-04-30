Latest in Gaming

Image credit: EA/Criterion Games

'Burnout Paradise Remastered' hits Switch on June 19th

It'll cost $50 and pre-orders are now open.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
1h ago
A screenshot of Burnout Paradise Remastered on Nintendo Switch
EA/Criterion Games

It emerged last month that Burnout Paradise Remastered would arrive on Nintendo Switch sometime this year. EA has narrowed down that timeframe a bit. The port of the open-world racing game will be out on June 19th and it'll cost $50. Preorders are open on the Nintendo eShop

It includes the original game and eight DLC packs and EA says it’ll run at 60 frames per second, which should make fast-paced races and stunts look fairly smooth. You can use the Switch touchscreen to navigate the map, and there are online multiplayer and local party play options. Burnout Paradise Remastered debuted on PS4, Xbox One and PC back in 2018. 

