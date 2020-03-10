PS5 hands-on demos showcase gameplay (but not the interface)

People outside of Sony are finally getting to try the PlayStation 5 beyond a one-off demo, and it’s now clearer what it will be like to use the console in the real world... well, mostly. Japanese outlets like 4gamer, AV Watch, Dengeki Online and Famitsu, as well as actor Natsuki Hanae (via The Verge), have had hands-on time with the PS5 that sheds more light on both the hardware and gameplay. They at once confirm reports and leave some unanswered questions.

As suggested earlier, it’s clear the PS5 is a huge console — you won’t shove this into a tight cabinet space. It’s apparently quite silent, however, so you might not have to worry about a droning fan detracting from your experience. The DualSense controller’s haptic feedback and adaptive triggers add “tactile sensation and weight,” 4gamer said, and the buttons aren’t as noisy as on the PS4’s DualShock 4.