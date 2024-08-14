Apple is finally opening up NFC to third-party developers in iOS 18.1

The new API will be available in certain regions including the US, Canada and UK.

Apple isn’t just opening up Near-Field Communication (NFC) access in the European Union; it’s offering third-party access to functions like tap-to-pay in the US and other regions. The company posted a notice on Wednesday announcing that third-party developers can start implementing their own contactless transaction systems through an API in the upcoming iOS 18.1.

The move follows Apple’s “legally binding” agreement with the European Commission last month to comply with EU regulations — specifically, the Digital Markets Act (DMA). That followed a four-year investigation by the governing body that found Apple liable for restricting rival mobile wallet developers from accessing the iPhone’s underlying payment tech.

Once iOS 18.1 arrives, developers can offer contactless payments (and other transactions) using the iPhone’s Secure Element, which Apple Pay also uses. The Secure Element is a dedicated chip designed for storing sensitive information accessed via the Secure Enclave, which handles encryption and biometric data.

In addition to tap-to-pay systems, NFC handles functions like digital car keys, transit cards, compatible home locks, hotel keys, student IDs, event tickets and retail loyalty and reward cards. Apple says government IDs will be “supported in the future.”

Once developers have their NFC apps live, you’ll be able to use the secure hardware either by opening the app directly or setting the third-party software as a default contactless app in iOS settings. After doing the latter, double-clicking the side button (like with Apple Pay) will trigger the transaction.

The API will initially be available in the US and EU regions as well as in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Japan and New Zealand.

To participate, developers will need to “enter into a commercial agreement with Apple,” request NFC and Secure Enclave entitlements and “pay the associated fees.” Of course, Apple Pay and Apple Wallet will remain available even as rival systems are invited into the company’s software.