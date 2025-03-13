Apple's announcing its iPhone 17 lineup today: Rumors, prices, new features and what else you need to know

Final update, September 10, 2025, 11:04AM ET: Apple announced new iPhones, Apple Watch and AirPods models on September 9. The full rundown of new releases: the iPhone 17, iPhone Air and iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max; the AirPods Pro 3 (with live translation and a heart rate sensor); and the Apple Watch SE 3, Apple Watch Series 11 and Apple Watch Ultra 3. The company also confirmed that all of its new operating system upgrades including iOS 26 will be available as free upgrades on September 15. Read the rest of this story below to see how closely the new products aligned with the weeks and months of rumors.

We're now just hours away from setting our eyes on the iPhone 17 lineup. Apple will reveal the newest smartphones during its big September "Awe dropping" iPhone event this afternoon at 1PM ET. The Engadget team will be liveblogging the iPhone event from Cupertino in real-time if you want to follow along. (You can watch the iPhone 17 event on YouTube, too.) The newest phones will come equipped with the latest iOS 26 features preinstalled, along with any new features Apple reveals today. So what can we expect to see? While Apple keeps all the details under lock and key, we actually have a very strong idea as to what we'll be seeing, thanks to leaks from Asian supply chains, case manufacturers and some credible media reports. Oh, and there are plenty of more fanciful rumors, too. Here's our best bet as to what will be coming out of Cupertino next in just a few days.

What are the latest iPhone 17 rumors?

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman is the industry's best-known Apple whisperer, and his event preview offers a tidy overview of what to expect on Tuesday. That includes four new iPhone 17 models, with an all-new superthin model, dubbed the iPhone Air, leading the pack. We'll also likely see the baseline iPhone 17, as well as the usual Pro and big-screen Pro Max models, which will offer the line's best cameras and extras.

Additionally, expect up to three new Apple Watch models, with the satellite-connected Apple Watch Ultra 3 and a possible new entry-level Apple Watch SE flanking the Apple Watch Series 11. Rounding out the new products should be the AirPods Pro 3 earbuds, which are said to add heart-rate monitoring and a live translation feature.

While all of those reports largely jibe with earlier rumors, Gurman's report includes screen sizes and handset sizes down to the millimeter. In fact, he had previously outlined most of the same expectations in a recent appearance on the Engadget Podcast.

But he's not the only one with exact measurements: Plenty of case makers, including Dbrand, have unveiled their cases for the complete iPhone 17 line (including the 17 Pro case shown above), further solidifying expectations on dimensions and screen sizes for the new models. That said, we're still treating everything as unconfirmed until Apple's official announcements hit on Tuesday.

While we don't expect any big leaps forward on the Apple Intelligence front at Tuesday's event, Gurman's subsequent report notes that Apple is continuing to experiment with AI models from Google, Anthropic and OpenAI, and may license technology from one or more of them ahead of a major Siri upgrade that could arrive as soon as March 2026.

In addition, supposed battery capacities for the iPhone 17 models have appeared in a Chinese regulatory database, as shared on X by account ShrimpApplePro (via MacRumors). If the numbers are accurate, the iPhone 17 will get a 3.7 percent increase in battery capacity versus last year's model, the 17 Pro will gain a whopping 18.7 percent and the Pro Max gets an 8.6 percent improvement over the already strong 16 Pro Max battery. Not surprisingly, the leak lists the iPhone Air at around 3,100 mAh, or about 16 percent under the capacity of the iPhone 17 number. It will be interesting to see how Apple addresses that power shortfall if and when the company shares these numbers during or after its announcement.

How much will the iPhone 17 cost?

Apple's announced plan to expand US-based manufacturing partners seems to give it at least some shielding from the steepest Trump administration tariffs that have already triggered price increases on everything from PlayStations to Switch consoles to high-end cameras to Sonos speakers. But given that President Trump's trade policies can change from week to week, and Apple's continuing reliance on Asia-based supply chains, price shocks remain an ongoing possibility. The bigger question is: Will Apple absorb any higher costs, or pass them on to consumers?

If prices do creep up, Apple may choose to pair it with an "upgrade." Consider this recent rumor posted by MacRumors from a leaker known as "Instant Digital," suggesting that the default storage of the iPhone 17 line may start at 256GB, doubling the current 128GB baseline. While that could be accompanied by a price increase of $50, Apple could at least pitch it as a "better value." That said, the company doubled the default RAM of its Mac computers from 8GB to 16GB at no extra cost in 2024 — but that was before the current Trump tariff cycle started.

Now, on the eve of the iPhone announcement, a report from JPMorgan mixes and matches the rumors above. As recounted in 9to5Mac, the iPhone line's starting prices will still stretch from $799 to $1,199 — just as they do now — with the Air possibly getting a $50 increase versus the iPhone Plus model it's replacing, and the 17 Pro costing an additional $100, but including more storage.

Again, these prices are only projections and haven't been confirmed by Apple.

When will the iPhone 17 series be announced?

As noted above, the date has been confirmed for Tuesday, September 9. That lines up with Apple's traditional schedule, and the earlier report from iphone-ticker.de (via MacRumors).

This generation of Apple smartphones may be the last to be fully released in September, however. There have been hints that the introduction of the iPhone 18 collection in 2026 will be split into a pro-tier announcement in the fall and a standard model announcement the following spring.

What will the new iPhone 17 lineup include?

Design leaks suggest that Apple is building an ultra-thin smartphone, likely to be named the iPhone 17 Air to match Apple's ultralight laptop designation. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported in January (and reaffirmed in his September event preview) that the iPhone 17 Air will be equipped with a basic A19 chip and will only have a single camera lens. It will also supposedly use Apple's new in-house modem, which was introduced in February on the iPhone 16e.

As a guest on the latest Engadget Podcast, Gurman told Engadget's Devindra Hardawar and Igor Bonifacic the rumored iPhone Air will be rough around the edges at first. He believes the 17 Air will "lag in both" when it comes to camera and battery performance. "The battery life is going to be subpar compared to a base-level 17 or Pro model," he says. The ultimate goal, he notes, is to get all the functionality of the Pro models into the Air models.

An investor note from Apple analyst Jeff Pu indicated that the Air will have a titanium frame. If his reports are accurate, the lightweight smartphone will be the only entry in the iPhone 17 lineup to use that metal; the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max are expected to be made of aluminum, which is lighter. Other speculation had suggested that the Air would use a blend of aluminum and titanium, so the exact materials may not be known until the official announcement.

Additionally, an August 4 MacRumors report said the internal battery pack of the iPhone Air is just 2.49mm thick — half the thickness of the iPhone 17 Pro battery. The leak was posted on the Korean-language Naver blog, where they show the alleged batteries of the iPhone 17 Air and 17 Pro side by side. The same account claimed the 17 Air's battery capacity was a mere 2,800 mAh, MacRumors noted. (That's below the battery capacity of current iPhone 16 models.)

At the very least, it sounds like the iPhone 17 Air won't take away the charging port and rely only on wireless connectivity. Bloomberg said that while Apple had investigated making the iPhone 17 Air without a single port, the company (fortunately) changed plans. He also says that the rumored phone will have a 6.6-inch screen and include the Dynamic Island and Camera Control button.

On a similar topic, an iPhone 17 Pro production leak appears to have revealed an all-aluminum chassis, according to MacRumors. Originally posted by leaker Majin Bu, the image shows a shell that has a large round hole on the back (where the Apple logo typically is) to allow for MagSafe charging. MacRumors says this could just be a molding but notes that the aluminum frame (versus the current titanium in Pro iPhone models) would yield a significantly lower weight.

That same leaker (Majin Bu), whom MacRumors classifies as a "hit-or-miss leaker," suggests the iPhone 17 Pro will have better wireless signal strength thanks to an updated antenna design. The individual posted a render on X that shows a new antenna system that wraps around the iPhone 17 Pro's supposedly wider rear camera bump. Again, this is a render, not a real-world photo. That said, we can't knock the goal of better wireless reception, so we're hoping this one has a degree of truth to it.

Leaker Majin Bu also claims "TechWoven" cases could be introduced, per a MacRumors report. The cases match the rumored design on the iPhone 17 models, with the wide camera bump. The leaker noted there are two lanyard holes for "convenient and secure carrying," so it could be worn around your neck. The colors would come in grey/black, blue, green, purple and orange. Additionally, he said there will be new Liquid Silicone cases in eight colors, including Deep Orange, Pale Orange, Grass Green, Celadon, Fog Purple, Grey Blue, Dark Blue and Midnight Black. He also recently showed a clear iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max case with the large rear camera bump cutout. The case isn't fully transparent and instead has a white rectangular piece that covers the MagSafe area.

The new Pro iPhones are said to have a full-width "camera island" on the rear, which would mark the first time an Apple model opted for that design. This feature can be seen in the purported iPhone 17 "spotted in the wild." The pics, highlighted on MacRumors, show a black cased iPhone (17 Pro?) with the distinct back panel. Is it the real deal? The dual angles lend a degree of credibility in a social media landscape increasingly polluted with AI-enhanced fakes, but your guess is as good as ours.

I just spotted a test development iPhone in the wild 🤩🤩🤩 pic.twitter.com/iS3PtKWqxJ — Fox Pupy 🦊🧡 (@Skyfops) July 28, 2025

Additionally, the iPhone 17 Pro‌ models could have the brightest display yet, according to leaker "Instant Digital," MacRumors reports. The goal is to make it "more suitable for use in direct sunlight for prolonged periods." The article points out that existing 16 Pro models can double their maximum brightness while in direct sunlight, making it easier to see what's on the screen.

We've also gotten what seems to be a reliable look at what the color lineup will be for the new smartphones. Macworld reported that the iPhone 17 will be available in black, white, steel gray, green, purple and light blue. The iPhone 17 Air will reportedly have four color options: black, white, light blue and light gold. While the Air colors will be less saturated, the visuals for the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max will go bold. The options for the Pro models are expected to be black, white, gray, dark blue and orange.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman believes there actually will be a new orange color offered for the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max, as well as a light blue color for the iPhone 17 Air, he confirmed in his August 24 Power On newsletter.

On July 30, Tom's Guide highlighted an X post from Sonny Dickson — a longtime and generally reliable leaker of unreleased iPhone information — showing "dummy" iPhone 17 models in the new colors that were the source of the aforementioned Macworld story. While these are literally just mock-ups — not real, leaked iPhones — it's interesting to see how the design and color rumors translate into a real-world look and feel.

To add the the rumors, a Weibo leaker known as Digital Chat Station suggests the iPhone 17e will come equipped with a new design that includes the Dynamic Island, MacRumors reports. According to the post, the new phone will have the A19 chip and could have a 6.1-inch OLED display with a front-facing 12-megapixel camera and a rear-facing 48-megapixel camera. However, it's important to note this report refers to the 17e model that would be expected to launch no earlier than February 2026, if it followed the same release pattern as the iPhone 16e.

What will iOS 26 be like?

Apple upended its numbering conventions with WWDC 2025, and will match the name of each new operating system to the year it's released. So when the next wave of iPhones hits, they'll be running on iOS 26.

On the design side, the smartphone OS introduced during the big developer showcase took a contentious approach dubbed Liquid Glass. Apple has been scaling down the amount of transparency effects in the subsequent beta tests of iOS 26, but it will still have a glass-like visual.

The feature list includes big and small updates. On the more impactful side, the Phone and Photos apps have been redesigned. There will be several features leveraging artificial intelligence, such as live translation capabilities coming to Phone, FaceTime and Messages. Apple is also currently testing a sensitive content warning for child accounts that will freeze FaceTime video if nudity is detected by on-device machine learning tools. And the company is also launching Visual Intelligence, which will use AI to search for elements in an image.

iOS 26 also has a litany of minor, quality of life improvements. Group texts are getting support for polls. And for the slow risers out there, iOS 26 will finally let you escape the tyranny of the nine minute snooze alarm.

The next iOS is now available as a public beta. Here are our initial impressions of the Liquid Glass design and other new features. iOS 26 is compatible with all models back through iPhone 11.

What other products are expected to be released alongside the iPhone 17?

If Apple follows its usual pattern, the iPhone 17 will be announced alongside new Apple Watch products. That would be the Apple Watch Series 11 (if Apple sticks to the same naming scheme), and maybe an Apple Watch Ultra 3 and/or an updated Apple Watch SE. (They'll all run watchOS 26, of course.) As noted above, a new version of the Apple AirPods Pro (which received its last big update in 2022) is expected, and there's a possibility we'll see new AirTags trackers (first released in 2021), though those could be announced later.

The Apple rumor mill got a big shot in the arm in mid-August thanks to the reported inclusion of product ID numbers in recent beta software builds. Per MacRumors, it's a laundry list of new hardware, including long-rumored product updates like the Apple TV, HomePod mini, new Apple Studio Display monitor and two fresh iPads.

Of course, even if that list is totally accurate, we may not see those products until 2026 — if ever. So don't expect all of products to share the stage with the iPhone 17, especially since Apple likes to keep its star performer at the center of attention.

That said, keep in mind that Apple has recently been having Mac-centric announcements in late October (as it did last year to debut new M4 Macs), so there's always the chance of another shoe dropping a few weeks down the road.

Update, September 9, 2025: Noted the iPhone 17 event starts soon (within hours).

Update, September 8, 2025, 12:22PM ET: Added new rumor about battery capacity in the new iPhone 17 devices.

Update, September 7, 2025, 12:32PM ET: Added Mark Gurman's latest reporting on Apple's possible AI partnerships.

Update, September 6, 2025, 8:45AM ET: Added Mark Gurman's latest full predictions on what's expected at the Tuesday Apple event.

Update, September 4, 2025, 3:23PM ET: Added new rumors about the iPhone 17 Air battery/eSIM, and camera details for the latest lineup.

Update, September 3, 2025, 3:24PM ET: Added new rumor about the increased brightness of the iPhone 17 pro models.

Update, September 2, 2025, 3:56PM ET: Added new details about the potential iPhone 17 lineup prices, and a new Clear Case rumor.

Update, August 30, 2025, 8:45AM ET: Added commentary from Mark Gurman's guest appearance on the Engadget Podcast about the rumored iPhone 17 Air.

Update, August 27, 2025, 5:44PM ET: Added official Apple iPhone 17 event date, and a rumor about its event logo.

Update, August 25, 2025, 5:15PM ET: Added new reports about the iPhone 17 Pro's orange color as well as new rumored Liquid Silicone cases.

Update, August 22, 2025, 11:52AM ET: Added new details about the colors of the rumored TechWoven case.

Update, August 20, 2025, 7:12PM ET: Added new rumor about potential TechWoven case for iPhone 17 series.

Update, August 18, 2025, 6:23PM ET: Added new rumor about the iPhone 17e potentially having the Dynamic Island.

Update, August 15, 2025, 2:05PM ET: Added new rumor about the all-aluminum chassis on the iPhone 17.

Update, August 13, 2025, 10:02PM ET: Added a list of the products that are expected to be released alongside the iPhone 17s.

Update, August 11, 2025, 7:27PM ET: Added a render of a rumored new antenna design for the iPhone 17 Pro.

Update, August 8, 2025, 4:43PM ET: Added new speculation and reports about iPhone 17 pricing.

Update, August 6, 2025, 4:05PM ET: Added latest details about the potential iPhone 17 event date.

Update, August 4, 2025, 5:23PM ET: Added latest battery leaks about the iPhone 17 models.

Update, August 1, 2025, 8:15AM ET: Added new photos showing potential iPhone 17 colors.

Update, July 30, 2025, 11:08AM ET: Added latest leaks and rumors about the iPhone 17, and updated information on the iOS 26 public beta.

Update, July 17, 2025, 4:40PM ET: Added latest information about iOS 26, possible materials for the Air, and the color options for the different models.

Update, March 17, 2025, 2PM ET: Added details about the rumored price and features of the iPhone 17 Air.

Update, April 11, 2025, 3:45PM ET: Added details from Front Page Tech's new video that claims to reveal details from a leaked iOS 19 build.