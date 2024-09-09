Apple’s new MagSafe charger will juice up the iPhone 16 faster than the old accessory can

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

At its big iPhone 16 event, which also included a new Apple Watch and AirPods, the company snuck in a new MagSafe charging cable. Although there’s nothing to see here if you’re standing pat with an older handset, the new magnetic accessory will boost charging speeds for iPhone 16 owners.

9to5Mac spotted that the new MagSafe charger supports maximum charging speeds of 25W when paired with an iPhone 16 or iPhone 16 Pro and a 30W (or higher) wall charger. The OG MagSafe charger only offers speeds of up to 15W, the same max speed the new accessory will give you when used with an iPhone 15 or older. So, other than future-proofing, there’s no reason to get the new charger if you have an older handset and already own the original MagSafe charger.

The new MagSafe accessory comes in two variants: One with a 1m (3.3 ft) cable and another with a 2m (6.6 ft) cable. The shorter cable costs $39 (the same as the original), while the longer one will set you back $49.

The new MagSafe charger is available to order now at the Apple Store with standard shipping times. The iPhone 16 series is available for pre-order with a September 20 release date.