Mobile World Congress 2025: What to expect from Nothing, Samsung, Xiaomi and more

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On March 3, Mobile World Congress will kick off in Barcelona, Spain. While it's not the premier show it once was, many noteworthy smartphone makers around the world still attend the conference and frequently launch new devices there. Typically, we hear from companies like Lenovo, Arm, Xiaomi, Dell and more at the conference, as well as standards organizations like the GSMA on developments in areas like 5G or SIM technology. Occasionally, bigger players like Samsung and LG join the fray, too, and who can forget the year the Nokia 3310 brought nostalgic joy to MWC.

Judging by the event agenda on the MWC website, we will be seeing at least some kind of presence from Meta about WhatsApp, though it's unlikely the company announces anything major at that event. Below, you'll find a list of the more notable devices we expect to be launched at MWC 2025.

Nothing Phone 3a series

At MWC 2022, Nothing's Carl Pei showed off a prototype of what would become the company's first handset, the Nothing Phone 1, behind closed doors, and at last year's event, Nothing announced the Phone 2(a). This year, we're definitely getting at least one new device from the company at MWC, with Nothing teasing the reveal of the 3a series for March 4, the second day of the show.

Since Engadget first published this article, Nothing has gone on to reveal the design of one of the phones it plans to announce next week, the 3a Pro. On Monday, the company posted a nearly 11-minute long video showcasing the design of the upcoming device. Notably, the phone features a prominent camera bump to accommodate a periscope telephoto lens. That's not something we see on many phones in the 3a price range, so it will be interesting to see how it performs.

Phone (3a) Series. Power in perspective. 4 March 10 AM GMT. pic.twitter.com/auesJycJQy — Nothing (@nothing) January 30, 2025

Xiaomi 15 Ultra

Xiaomi

In 2024, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra made its global debut ahead of MWC, and it's looking like history will repeat. Before the start of this month, there was some evidence to suggest Xiaomi would launch its new flagship at MWC 2025, but more recent rumors suggest the company plans to announce the 15 Ultra on February 26. In any case, Xiaomi is listed as an exhibitor at MWC 2025, so if the phone does debut before the end of this month, there's a good chance it will be on the show floor for people to try out. Like the 14 Ultra before it, it looks like the 15 Ultra will be a photography powerhouse, with the phone rumored to feature a 1-inch main sensor and 200-megapixel periscope telephoto lens.

HMD Global

Since 2017, HMD Global has been a mainstay at MWC. First, with its Nokia-branded phones, including retro throwbacks like the 8110 Reloaded, and now more recently with devices carrying its own name. Given that history, it seems a safe bet the company will have something to announce at the show. What that could be is more of a mystery, though it's possible the sub-$100 HMD Key could get a global release.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge

Samsung

After Samsung teased the Galaxy S25 Edge at Unpacked last month, you might think it would be fitting for the company to launch the phone in Barcelona next month. After all, MWC was the venue where, up until the Galaxy S10 in 2019, Samsung announced every S series phone beginning with the S2 back in 2011, and the company's presence at MWC was the highlight of the event. Unfortunately, it doesn't seem Samsung is feeling nostalgic for and the sunny boulevards of Barcelona, with little in the way of rumors suggesting we could see the S25 Edge at MWC 2025. Still, never discount the chance Samsung may have a surprise up its sleeve.

Redmagic

Chinese manufacturer Redmagic is not only attending MWC 2025 but the company has already provided a preview of what it plans to show off at the event. Expect two new versions of its 10 Pro phone, including a limited edition "Golden Saga" variant.

Everything else

As Engadget's resident AI reporter, I'm obligated to mention a lot of companies will probably have AI-related announcements to share at MWC 2025. Don't expect anything from the big players like OpenAI — the company isn't registered as an exhibitor — but with artificial intelligence being the trendy thing in the industry right now, everyone will be trying to cash in on the hype; in fact, "AI+" is one of the main themes of MWC 2025.

There may also be other technologies that get shown off at MWC 2025. For example, Nokia announced on February 25 that it's teaming up with Vodafone and RingCentral to "showcase [the] future of voice calls" at the event. It's called "immersive voice and audio services (IVAS)" and the company is saying it's "the most significant advancement in voice-call audio technology in decades." The press release said that IVAS would "allows people to hear sound spatially in real-time, making conversations and interaction natural, and lifelike." We'll have to wait till the demos to know for sure what that means.

Update, February 21 2025, 1:45PM ET: This story has been updated to add more context in the intro, calling out a few more companies that typically present at MWC, as well as some additional info pulled from the MWC agenda page.

Update, February 25 2025, 12:45PM ET: This story has been updated to add more context about Nothing's MWC plans and to add mention of Redmagic.

Update, February 27 2025, 11:05AM ET: This story has been updated to add more context in the intro about companies that have appeared at MWC in years past, as well as mention Nokia's announcement of IVAS.