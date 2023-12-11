The best iPad for 2025: How to pick the best Apple tablet for you

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Figuring out the best iPad for you can be a little tricky. Apple now sells three different 11-inch tablets and two 13-inch models, each with key differences in pricing, specs and accessory support. The iPad mini is still doing its thing as well. To help you out, we've tested every iPad in Apple's current lineup and broken down which ones best fit certain needs, whether you want a laptop replacement or just a big screen for streaming TV.

Table of contents

The best iPads for 2025

Jeff Dunn for Engadget 84 100 Expert Score Best budget iPad Apple iPad (A16) Screen size: 11 inches | Display resolution: 2360 x 1640 | Storage: Up to 512GB | RAM: 6GB | Weight: 1.05 pounds | Battery life: Up to 10 hours | Front camera: 12MP | Rear camera: 12MP Read our full Apple iPad (A16) review The entry-level iPad (A16) isn't as nice as the iPad Air, but the two share the same design language, and the cheaper model is still perfectly competent at the core iPad Things. For $349, that makes it a compelling bargain for those who want a modern iPad for as little cash as possible. The base iPad looks virtually identical to the iPad Air from afar. It's only marginally thicker and heavier, while its 11-inch panel is just as sharp and bright. Battery life comes in at the same 10-ish hours, and there's still a USB-C port and Touch ID sensor. The cameras are nearly the same, too, with the selfie cam located along its long edge. Most importantly, it gets you nearly all the same conveniences of iPadOS for $250 less. This model runs on a slightly cut-down version of the A16 Bionic chip found in 2022's iPhone 14 Pro and 2023's iPhone 15, plus 6GB of RAM. This combo won't hold up as well as higher-end iPads years down the road, and it can't run Apple Intelligence or extend to an external display via Stage Manager. Plus, the M3 Air is already noticeably faster for exporting 4K videos or playing the most taxing iPad games. But the A16 is more than quick enough for the tasks most people actually do with an iPad, be it watching Netflix, sending emails, playing casual Apple Arcade games or even editing photos in Lightroom. If anything, many people will prefer to not have their tablet push AI on them. And with the latest iPadOS 26 update, this iPad has access to many of the same Mac-style productivity and multitasking features as its pricier siblings. That makes it a much more enticing option for those who want to get lighter work done on their tablet. Just note that the new windowing system introduced with the update can sometimes feel cumbersome compared to the old "split view" and "slide over" features, which were removed (though the latter will now return in a future update). Beyond that, the A16 starts with the same healthy 128GB of storage as the Air. The iPad (A16) does have a worse display than the Air, with no lamination, no support for the wider P3 color space and no antireflective coating. Put the two side by side and the Air indeed produces slightly bolder colors and holds up better against glare. The lack of lamination makes writing with the Apple Pencil feel more abstracted on the cheaper model, too. For the price, though, this screen is still sharp, comfortably sized and devoid of major color accuracy issues. The gap here isn't nearly as dramatic as the one between the Air's and iPad Pro's displays. Likewise, while the Air's dual speakers sound fuller and more rounded, the base iPad gets loud and clear enough to avoid serious problems. There are other downgrades. The iPad (A16) isn't compatible with the Apple Pencil Pro, just the lesser USB-C Pencil — which lacks pressure sensitivity — and ancient first-gen model. It doesn't work with the same Magic Keyboards; instead, it uses its own Surface-like accessory called the Magic Keyboard Folio, which has a function row but isn't as stable on your lap. It supports Wi-Fi 6 but not Wi-Fi 6E. The USB-C port is technically slower for data transfers, too, maxing out at 480 Mbps instead of 10 Gbps. Like we said with our top recommendation, a refurbished M2 iPad Air is worth considering over the iPad (A16) if you can find one at a good price. It's been discontinued, so we can't make it a formal pick, but it remains a better piece of hardware. But if that's not an option, the base iPad is a strong bargain. It's worse than the iPad Air, but it's not $250 worse for those on a tighter budget, folks upgrading from the 9th-gen iPad or anyone who just doesn't push their iPad to the limit most of the time. Pros The most affordable iPad

The most affordable iPad Fast enough for most common tasks

Fast enough for most common tasks 128GB of storage in base model

128GB of storage in base model Solid battery life

Solid battery life Available in fun colors Cons Display is due for some updates

Display is due for some updates Not as powerful or futureproof as iPads with M-series chips

Not as powerful or futureproof as iPads with M-series chips Doesn't support the best Apple Pencil or Magic Keyboard See at Amazon

Photo by Nathan Ingraham / Engadget 83 100 Expert Score Best (and only) compact iPad Apple iPad mini (A17 Pro) Screen size: 8.3 inches | Display resolution: 2266 x 1488 | Storage: Up to 512GB | RAM: 8GB | Weight: 0.65 pounds | Battery life: Up to 10 hours | Front camera: 12MP | Rear camera: 12MP Read our full iPad mini 7 review The iPad mini is exactly what it sounds like: the small iPad. Apple updated it in late 2024 with a new chip and support for the Apple Pencil Pro, and it's still the shortest and lightest iPad in the current lineup by some distance. As before, it has an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display that's easier to use with one hand. We gave the iPad mini a review score of 83. Its design follows closely after that of the iPad Air: squared-off edges, thin bezels, no Home button, a Touch ID sensor in the power button, stereo speakers, decent cameras and a USB-C port. Its display is technically sharper, but otherwise gives you the same max brightness, lamination, antireflective coating and wide color gamut. It doesn't have a "Smart Connector" to hook up Apple-made keyboards, but it does work with the top-end Apple Pencil Pro and the less expensive USB-C Apple Pencil. The Pencil Pro is a step up over the older second-generation Apple Pencil the prior mini used, with haptic feedback, a gyroscope and a "squeeze" feature for opening up a brush palette. The mini runs on Apple's A17 Pro chip, the same as the one in 2023's iPhone 15 Pro series. While this chip isn't quite as powerful as the M3 in the iPad Air, it's more than capable enough to handle what most people will want to do with this iPad. Notably, it's also powerful enough for Apple Intelligence. That might not be something that compels people to upgrade right now (or maybe ever), but the point is that the new mini is more futureproof than its predecessor. The mini starts at $499 for a 128GB model. Apple finally saw fit to double the base storage, which makes the cheapest model easier to recommend than before. If you specifically want a smaller tablet — whether it's to easily stuff in a bag, use with one hand or treat like a high-end e-reader — this is the only one Apple sells, and the best option in its size range. Pros A compact but full-featured iPad

A compact but full-featured iPad Supports the Apple Pencil Pro

Supports the Apple Pencil Pro A17 Pro chip is plenty powerful

A17 Pro chip is plenty powerful Starts at 128GB of storage

Starts at 128GB of storage Apple may have fixed jelly-scrolling display issues Cons Display is limited to 60Hz refresh rate

Display is limited to 60Hz refresh rate Bezels are a bit thick

Bezels are a bit thick No Face ID

No Face ID No M-series chip See at Amazon

Nathan Ingraham for Engadget 85 100 Expert Score Best iPad for power users Apple iPad Pro (M5) Screen size: 11 inches or 13 inches | Display resolution: 2,420 x 1,668 (11-inch), 2,752 x 2,064 (13-inch) | Storage: Up to 2TB | RAM: 12GB (256GB, 512GB models), 16GB (1TB, 2TB models) | Weight: 0.98 pounds (11-inch), 1.28 pounds (13-inch) | Battery life: Up to 10 hours | Front camera: 12MP | Rear camera: 12MP Read our full iPad Pro (M5) review The iPad Pro is more tablet than most people need, full stop. But if you have cash to burn and just want the most technically impressive iPad possible, this is it. We gave the latest model a score of 85 in our iPad Pro (M5) review. Like the iPad Air, the Pro comes in 11- and 13-inch variants: The former starts at $999, while the latter starts at $1,299. Both are prohibitively expensive for most, but for the money they provide a number of premium, if inessential, upgrades over Apple's other tablets. The most significant of these is the "tandem OLED" display. Compared to the LCD screen on the iPad Air, this produces richer colors and deeper, more uniform black tones. Gaming and scrolling the web looks more fluid thanks to its faster 120Hz refresh rate. It can also get far brighter, reaching up to 1,000 nits in SDR and up to 1,600 nits with HDR highlights. This is where the "tandem" part comes in. Essentially, Apple is stacking two OLED panels on top of one another to improve peak brightness, which is often a (relative) weakness of OLED displays. All you really need to know is that this screen is an absolute delight — one of the best we've seen on any consumer device, let alone any tablet. For watching movies or editing media, you won't get much better. Since the 11- and 13-inch iPad Pro both use this same display tech, which one is best merely comes down to personal preference. The main upgrade with the newest Pro is Apple's M5 SoC. If the iPad Air's M3 chip is overkill for the vast majority of iPad tasks, the M5 is mega-kill — much like the M4 in the last-generation model. It easily handled just about anything we threw at it, and for specialist tasks that involve heavy GPU or AI-related workloads, we found it to be an upgrade compared to the M4. It still goes well beyond what most people will ever need, but it should be even more futureproof, and it'll save a few seconds here and there if your work involves high-res media editing, 3D rendering, on-device AI inference and the like. Beyond that, the base iPad Pro has 256GB of storage, which is twice as much as any other iPad. Like the Air, it also supports advanced features like hardware-accelerated ray tracing in its GPU, which can aid lighting in high-end games. This latest model also has 12GB of RAM in the entry-level and 512GB configurations, which is 4GB more than the last-gen Pro, and the memory bandwidth is faster, which should help those hold up better several years down the road. If you really want to max things out, the 1TB and 2TB configs jump to 16GB of memory and use a technically more powerful chip with an extra performance core unlocked. Getting one of those SKUs costs a minimum of $1,599, however — and that's before you add on a keyboard, stylus or other accessories. Those looking to use the iPad Pro as a (very expensive) media consumption device may not need those, but if you want the absolute best for tablet-based work, just note that it will cost you even more than it first seems. The iPad Pro is the only iPad with Face ID, which remains more convenient than reaching for a fingerprint scanner. It's the only one with a Thunderbolt USB-C port, which is technically faster for transferring large files, and the M5 version is the only one that can drive external monitors at a fast 120Hz refresh rate. It sounds more robust than the Air, with four speakers instead of two. Its camera system isn't all that different, but it includes a flash for more easily scanning documents and can record video in Apple's ProRes format. This latest version is also the only one to support fast charging, as we found it can get close to a 50 percent charge in just over a half hour. And when it comes to accessories, only the Pro supports Apple's top Magic Keyboard, which is wildly expensive but has an aluminum finish, backlit keys and a larger trackpad with haptic feedback. It also works with the Pencil Pro. If most of those features sound niche to you, well, yeah, that's the idea. Unless you're willing to pay for that terrific OLED screen, the iPad Air still gets close enough for a general audience at a more palatable price. And while the iPad Pro is a class-leading tablet, it is ultimately still a tablet. The iPadOS 26 update has ultimately made multitasking and some other computer-y tasks less difficult than they used to be, but most of those features are also available on the cheaper models. Regardless, the Pro is a wonderful iPad — fast, slim and luxurious. And expensive. Pros One of the best displays we've ever seen

One of the best displays we've ever seen M5 chip is extremely powerful

M5 chip is extremely powerful Extremely thin and light

Extremely thin and light First iPad with fast charging

First iPad with fast charging Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil Pro include significant new features Cons Prohibitively expensive

Prohibitively expensive Accessories add even more to cost See at Amazon

How we test the best iPads

Photo by Nathan Ingraham / Engadget

The top edge of the iPad mini.

Much like we do for our guide to the best tablets overall, we spend several days with each iPad to see how they feel and perform with different tasks: watching videos, web browsing, playing both casual and graphically intense games, editing 4K photos and video, running multiple apps side-by-side, making FaceTime calls and the like. To better measure performance specifically, we use benchmarking tests like Geekbench 6, 3DMark and GFXBench Metal, plus we measure how long it takes for each tablet to boot up and open various apps. We also check how well each tablet holds up long-term, whether it's with a review unit provided by Apple or an iPad model that's owned by a member of the Engadget staff.

To help compare the color performance and brightness of the displays, we play the same videos on different iPads, side-by-side, at equal brightness levels. We use each tablet in direct sunlight outdoors to see how well they hold up to glare, and we play a handful of the same musical tracks to evaluate speaker performance. For battery life, we keep track of how long each tablet generally lasts before it needs a recharge, but we also play a 1080p movie on a loop at roughly 70 percent brightness with power-sapping background processes off. We also test each device with an Apple Pencil and note how responsive the stylus feels. Finally, we carefully pore over spec sheets and software updates to keep track of which features are available on certain iPads but not others.

iPad FAQs

Jeff Dunn for Engadget

The iPad (A16) on top of an 13-inch iPad Air.

What are some new features coming to iPadOS 26?

Apple released the latest update to its iPad operating system, iPadOS 26, in September. The update is a fairly significant overhaul, one that brings iPadOS closer to macOS than ever before. New features include the ability to open more windows simultaneously and resize or tile them more freely; a Mac-style Menu bar; a dedicated Preview app; an upgraded Files app; an improved ability to export or download large files in the background; an Exposé view that shows all open windows; a pointier cursor and the option to add folders to the Dock. It also uses the new "liquid glass" design language that Apple is rolling out across all of its platforms in 2025.

That said, it completely removed the "slide over" and "split view" modes found in previous versions of iPadOS, which can make quickly viewing multiple apps at once a little more cumbersome. (Though the former will now return in an upcoming update.) Notably, most of these features are available across Apple's tablet lineup, from the iPad Pro to the entry-level iPad. You can find the full list of compatible devices at the bottom of Apple's overview page.

How long do iPads typically last?

If history is any indication, expect Apple to update your iPad to the latest version of iPadOS for at least five years, if not longer. The current iPadOS 26 update, for example, is available on iPad Pro models dating back to 2018 and other iPads dating back to 2019. How long your iPad's hardware will last depends on which model you buy and how well you maintain it. (If you're particularly clumsy, consider an iPad case.) A more powerful iPad Pro will feel fast for a longer time than an entry-level iPad, but each model should remain at least serviceable until Apple stops updating it, at minimum.

What's the difference between the iPad and the iPad Air?

Compared to the standard iPad, the iPad Air runs on a stronger M3 chip (instead of the A16 Bionic) and has 2GB more RAM (8GB total). Both come with 128GB of storage by default. The Air is also available in two sizes, 11 and 13 inches, whereas the 11th-gen iPad doesn't offer the larger screen option. The M-series SoC gives the Air better long-term performance prospects, plus access to certain iPadOS features such as Apple Intelligence. Its display supports a wider P3 color gamut, has an antireflective coating and is fully laminated. The latter means there's no "air gap" between the display and the glass covering it, so it feels more like you're directly touching what's on screen instead of interacting with an image below the glass. The Air also works with the newer Pencil Pro stylus and more comfortable Magic Keyboards, and its USB-C port supports faster data transfer speeds. It technically supports faster Wi-Fi 6E, too, while the lower-cost iPad uses Wi-Fi 6.

Starting at $349, the 11th-gen iPad is $250 less expensive than the iPad Air. It has a similarly elegant design with flat edges, thin bezels, USB-C port, and a Touch ID reader. Battery life is rated at the same 10 hours, and both devices have their front-facing camera on their long edge, which is a more natural position for video calls. The cheaper iPad works with the first-gen and USB-C Apple Pencils – which are more convoluted to charge – and a unique keyboard accessory called the Magic Keyboard Folio.

Jeff Dunn for Engadget

What's the difference between iPads and Android tablets?

The operating system, duh. But to give a few more specifics: Android devices are available from more manufacturers and cover a wider price range. You won't see an $80 iPad anytime soon. Android is also more malleable in that you can easily sideload apps from places beyond Google's official app store and more extensively customize the look of the OS (though the former may no longer be an option in the coming months). Several Android tablets still have features like a headphone jack or a microSD slot for adding storage, too, though those are getting rarer.

But we tend to recommend Apple tablets to those who have no allegiance either way. iPad apps are still a bit more likely to be designed specifically for larger screens, rather than looking like blown-up phone software, and Apple is just about peerless when it comes to long-term software support. Every new iPad hits a certain baseline of hardware quality and performance — none of them feel cheap, and all of them are fast enough for most needs. Plus, you'll get the most out of an iPad if you use other Apple devices.

Can an iPad replace a laptop?

This is a loaded question, since laptop workflows differ from person to person. If you mostly use a notebook for browsing the web, watching videos or writing emails and word docs, then sure, you can get along just fine with an iPad and the right iPad accessories. It'll be easier to carry around, the battery life is great and having the touchscreen and stylus support is handy (though many Windows users have that regardless). Even beyond the basics, plenty of media editors, graphic designers and digital artists have shown they can get things done on an iPad.

Broadly speaking, though, a laptop OS tends to be more flexible when it comes to file management, multitasking, coding or other "heavy" tasks. The recent iPadOS 26 update does close the gap a bit, though it's still not quite as fluid. Safari on the iPad isn't fully on par with desktop browsers either. So the answer really depends on you.

How do I take a screenshot on an iPad?

As we note in our screenshot how-to guide, you can take a screenshot on your iPad by pressing the top button and either volume button at the same time. If you have an older iPad with a Home button, simultaneously press the top button and the Home button instead.

Late October 2025: The new M5-based iPad Pro replaces the previous-generation iPad Pro as our top pick for power users.

Early October 2025: We've made a few edits to reflect the full release of iPadOS 26 and made sure our recommendations are still accurate.

August 2025: We've taken another sweep to ensure our picks are still accurate and added a few more notes to our FAQ section.

June 2025: We've made a few minor edits to reflect the announcement of Apple's latest iPadOS update, which we detail above.

May 2025: We've lightly edited this guide to ensure all details and links are still correct. We're also keeping an eye on how the Trump administration's tariff policy affects the pricing and stock of the iPad lineup (and every other tech category). All of our picks are still available at normal prices today, but we'll update this guide if that changes.

March 2025: We've reviewed the iPad (A16) and named it our new budget pick, removing the discontinued 10th-gen iPad in the process.

March 2025: The recently-launched iPad Air M3 has replaced its predecessor as our top overall recommendation. We've also made a note regarding the new iPad (A16), which we plan to test in the near future and expect to become our new budget pick. We've made a handful of edits elsewhere in the guide to reflect Apple's latest hardware.

January 2025: We've lightly edited this guide for clarity. Our recommendations remain the same.

October 2024: We've updated our guide to include the new iPad mini 7.

June 2024: We've touched up this guide to reflect some of the new iPadOS features Apple announced at WWDC, though our picks remain the same.

Nathan Ingraham contributed to this report.