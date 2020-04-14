Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Monterey Bay Aquarium

Monterey Bay Aquarium is doing virtual tours in 'Animal Crossing'

The hosts are more qualified than Blathers.
Marc DeAngelis
14m ago
Comments
29 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Monterey Bay Aquarium Animal Crossing Streams
Monterey Bay Aquarium

The coronavirus pandemic has caused countless establishments to close their doors -- including the Monterey Bay Aquarium. And while many zoos, aquariums and museums offer live webcam streams and virtual tours, the Monterey Bay Aquarium is leveraging Nintendo’s latest craze to continue educating the public. Aquarium staff and guest Emily Graslie -- who is the chief curiosity correspondent at the Chicago Field Museum -- are giving tours of Animal Crossing: New Horizonsown virtual museum. During the Twitch streams, the experts provide scientific insights into the fossils and fauna found in the game's desert island.

Aquarium social media specialist Emily Simpson and content creator Patrick Webster told Polygon, “[Viewers will] learn about everything from dinosaurs and ancient fishes, to marine reptiles and extinct cephalopods, and the museum displays them thematically based on their evolution. It also organizes the fishes and insects of the game based on their ecology, both in the exhibit hall and in your island’s habitats.” Yesterday’s stream lasted two hours, with the three hosts delving into details about comb jellies (and their anal pores), dinosaur fossils and even  barreleye fish. “The fact that the developers included a barreleye...shows you that they are true connoisseurs of the critters you’ll find in the deep sea,” said Webster during the stream.

Animal Crossing appeals to both children and adults, so using the popular game as a medium for education during the coronavirus pandemic is a smart move on the aquarium’s part. Hopefully these Twitch streams will help keep the public interested in wildlife while they’re cooped up at home.

In this article: nintendo, Switch, nintendo switch, animal crossing, animal crossing: new horizons, science, monterey bay aquarium, twitch, streaming, news, entertainment, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
29 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Switch update finally lets you move downloaded games to an SD card

Switch update finally lets you move downloaded games to an SD card

View
'Call of Duty: Warzone' hits 30 million players in 10 days

'Call of Duty: Warzone' hits 30 million players in 10 days

View
Elon Musk's Boring Company is done excavating first Las Vegas tunnel

Elon Musk's Boring Company is done excavating first Las Vegas tunnel

View
OnePlus 8 Pro is all about speed, photography and wireless charging

OnePlus 8 Pro is all about speed, photography and wireless charging

View
Razer's Pikachu wireless earbuds are stored in a Poké Ball

Razer's Pikachu wireless earbuds are stored in a Poké Ball

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr