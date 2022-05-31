The Monument Valley games are coming to PC on July 12th

You can play the classic mobile puzzlers in an ultra-wide 21:9 aspect ratio.
Kris Holt
05.31.22
@krisholt

Kris Holt
K. Holt
@krisholt
May 31st, 2022
In this article: news, gaming, monument valley 2, monument valley, ustwo games, pc gaming
Monument Valley: Panoramic Collection
Ustwo Games

Classic mobile games Monument Valley and Monument Valley 2 are getting a new lease of life. They're coming to PC on July 12th, meaning they'll be playable outside of the iOS, Android and Windows Phone (remember that?) ecosystems for the first time.

A vertical phone-style format wouldn't quite cut the mustard for PC players, though. As such, Ustwo Games has upgraded the already-gorgeous visuals with an ultra-wide 21:9 aspect ratio. The expanded view could help you solve the mind-bending puzzles and find the right paths. With that in mind, the developer is calling these the "panoramic editions."

The games are coming to Steam and they'll each cost $8. Scoop up a bundle of both titles (which includes all of the expansions) and you'll get a 15 percent discount.

As part of the announcement, Ustwo Games released a behind-the-scenes video in which developers talk about porting the games to PC:

