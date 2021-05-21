Moog's iOS synth apps are all free right now

Moog has quietly made all of its iOS synth apps free. It's not clear how long they'll be available for zilch, so if you're interested in snagging the Model 15, Minimoog Model D, Animoog and Filtatron apps gratis, now's your chance.

These apps typically aren't cheap, as MusicRadar points out. Model 15 usually costs $30, Animoog retails at $20, Minimoog Model D is $15 as standard and Moog tends to charge $5 for Filatron. Moog temporarily made Minimoog Model D free at the onset of the pandemic as well.

If you've been looking for a solid synth app or two to tinker with while you're on the go, you can't really go wrong with these, especially while they're free. Save for the iPhone-only Animoog, the apps work on iPad as well. The tablet's larger screen makes them easier to use — the Minimoog app doesn't display in full on iPhone, for instance. Synth enthusiasts can also use Model 15 as an AUv3 plugin in Logic, GarageBand and Mainstage on macOS Big Sur.