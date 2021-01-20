Latest in Gear

Moog app brings the classic Model 15 modular synth to the Mac

Tweak knobs and patch cords on the big screen.
Moog Model 15 modular synthesizer app for Mac
Moog

You won’t have to fire up a mobile device (or spend a fortune on the real thing) to use Moog’s Model 15 for music creation. The company has updated its Model 15 app to introduce support for Mac users running Big Sur, bringing the modular synthesizer to much larger screens. You’ll still have control over filter, oscillators and other features, including the abundance of patch cords. However, the Mac upgrade helps you integrate the Model 15 into creative apps like Logic Pro X.

You’ll also find seven new tutorials to explain the nuances of modular synths, and a free expansion pack (available to every user) adds 80 patches for a range of styles. It ‘s native to both Apple Silicon Macs and Intel models.

The update is free if you already have the Model 15 app for your iPad or iPhone, but will cost you $30 if you’re a newcomer. That’s much cheaper than the $10,000 Moog was charging for its limited run of the physical synth several years ago, however. It’s also a relatively trivial cost for a music production suite, at least if you’re determine to make an analog synth a staple of your repertoire.

