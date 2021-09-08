Moog's three-synth bundle teaches patching techniques with a card game

When Moog debuted its Sound Studio bundles earlier this year, the company paired two analog synths with a mixer, cables and everything else you need for a starter kit. Of course, these are for slightly more advanced users given the investment. The only problem is you have to make a decision. The bundles include the three Mother synthesizers, but you have to decide between the Mother-32 and DFAM or DFAM and Subharmonicon. Those are the two combinations available starting $1,399. However, Moog is going a step further with its latest offer: all three Mother synths with the extra gear for $1,999.

Like the previous bundles, this three-synth option comes with everything you need to get started. That includes a dust cover, audio mixer/power distribution hub, rack kit, cables, cable organizer, learning materials and even those adorable cardboard cutouts. As a refresher, the Mother-32 is a production synthesizer with a step sequencer and 64 slots of memory. It offers a classic Moog voice for raw analog tone combined with the company's deep bass. The DFAM is a drum synth for all of your rhythm and percussion needs while the Subharmonicon is designed for experimentation.

For this three-synth bundle, Moog created a card game to foster collaboration and experimentation. Inspired by the gaming community in the company's home city of Asheville, North Carolina, Circuitous Connections allows you to explore analog synthesis at your own pace. The game helps you discover new sounds and learn patching techniques along the way. The company says this "happy accident generator" will allow you to play repeatedly without patching the same thing twice. Moog also explains that you can have just as much fun playing solo as you can with others.

Like it did with the initial Sound Studio packages, Moog is releasing another EP alongside this new offering. Explorations in Analog Synthesis, Volume II includes work from Boy Harsher, Hannah Peel, Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, Galcher Lustwerk, Ya Tseen, Tygapaw and Paula Temple. And like the first edition, this collection is also available to stream for free on SoundCloud.

The Moog Sound Studio: Mother-32 & DFAM & Subharmonicon bundle is now shipping from authorized Moog dealers.