Moog's Werkstatt-01 synth is back and it's more affordable than ever

Moog is once again shipping the Werkstatt-01 analog synthesizer, and it'll leave you less light in the pocket this time around. The kit had a short commercial run back in 2014. It cost $329 back then, but Moog is now flogging it for $199. As such, the Werkstatt-01 is Moog's most affordable synth to date.

The company created the Werkstatt-01 for a workshop at Moogfest 2014 to offer folks a hands-on look at how analog synths work. The response was strong enough that Moog decided to make a commercial version. The modifiable synth has also been used as a STEM educational tool. It’s an easy-to-assemble kit -- you won't need to solder anything here.