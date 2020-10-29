Latest in Gear

Image credit: Moog

Moog's Werkstatt-01 synth is back and it's more affordable than ever

The easy-to-assemble kit costs $199, but it's only available for a limited time.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
1h ago
Comments
Moog Werkstatt-01 analog synth
Moog

Moog is once again shipping the Werkstatt-01 analog synthesizer, and it'll leave you less light in the pocket this time around. The kit had a short commercial run back in 2014. It cost $329 back then, but Moog is now flogging it for $199. As such, the Werkstatt-01 is Moog's most affordable synth to date. 

The company created the Werkstatt-01 for a workshop at Moogfest 2014 to offer folks a hands-on look at how analog synths work. The response was strong enough that Moog decided to make a commercial version. The modifiable synth has also been used as a STEM educational tool. It’s an easy-to-assemble kit -- you won't need to solder anything here.

Much like Korg’s Volca Modular, the Werkstatt-01 is very much an entry-level synth. The kit includes a 3.5mm CV expander, which Moog says makes it easy to connect the Werkstatt-01 to its other semi-modular synths, drum machines or Eurorack systems. You might need to hurry if you're interested in the Werkstatt-01, though: it'll only be available for a limited time through Moog dealers.

