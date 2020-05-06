RoboCop is coming to 'Mortal Kombat 11' on May 26th

NetherRealm still isn’t done bringing pop culture icons to Mortal Kombat 11. Its Aftermath DLC arrives on May 26th with not only a new story (more on that in a moment) and greater roles for fighters like Fujin, Nightwolf, Shang Tsung and Sheeva, but the addition of... RoboCop. Yes, you can wield everyone’s favorite police officer turned cyborg and dish out a very rough form of justice. The team even worked with Peter Weller to recreate his character.

Aftermath is notable as the first add-on for the game that continues the core storyline. As it turns out, Liu Kang and Raiden may have been too hasty restarting time — Shang Tsung intervenes to warn that they’ll need to go back in time for Kronika’s crown (which Kang destroyed) if they want to avoid wiping out reality. The new narrative also brings new stages.