'Mortal Kombat 11' DLC brings back three actors from the 1995 movie

It’s been 25 years since Paul WS Anderson’s Mortal Kombat movie came out and immediately entered the annals of cult-film history. The movie was a triumph and a tragedy in equal measure, performing well at the box office despite — or perhaps because of — its campy dialogue, unfortunate acting moments and truly ridiculous storyline. And now, it’s back in the latest Mortal Kombat game.

The Klassic MK Movie Skin Pack is available today as an add-on for Mortal Kombat 11. It costs $6 across all available platforms and includes the likenesses of three main actors from the film: Christopher Lambert as “Protector of Earthrealm Raiden,” Linden Ashby as “Hollywood Kombatant Johnny Cage” and Bridgette Wilson-Sampras as “Island Bound Sonya Blade.” They all provided new voice lines, too.