Latest in Gaming

Image credit: WB Games

'Mortal Kombat 11' DLC brings back three actors from the 1995 movie

Relive the cult film with Raiden, Johnny Cage and Sonya Blade.
Jessica Conditt, @JessConditt
9m ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Mortal Kombat 11 DLC, Klassic MK Movie Skin Pack.
WB Games

It’s been 25 years since Paul WS Anderson’s Mortal Kombat movie came out and immediately entered the annals of cult-film history. The movie was a triumph and a tragedy in equal measure, performing well at the box office despite — or perhaps because of — its campy dialogue, unfortunate acting moments and truly ridiculous storyline. And now, it’s back in the latest Mortal Kombat game.

The Klassic MK Movie Skin Pack is available today as an add-on for Mortal Kombat 11. It costs $6 across all available platforms and includes the likenesses of three main actors from the film: Christopher Lambert as “Protector of Earthrealm Raiden,” Linden Ashby as “Hollywood Kombatant Johnny Cage” and Bridgette Wilson-Sampras as “Island Bound Sonya Blade.” They all provided new voice lines, too.

Serious series fans have been expecting some kind of movie-related DLC for Mortal Kombat 11, after dataminers discovered voice samples from Lambert, Ashby and Wilson-Sampras buried in the game’s code in September.

Mortal Kombat 11 is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, Stadia and PC, and it recently hit PS5 and Xbox Series X and S in the Ultimate edition, which includes the main game plus Kombat Pack 1, 2 and the Aftermath Expansion.

In this article: Mortal Kombat, Mortal Kombat 11, netherrealm studios, WB Games, DLC, video games, news, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

The 2020 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

The 2020 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

View
Sony says the PS5 would still be sold out without a pandemic

Sony says the PS5 would still be sold out without a pandemic

View
Curiosity rover finds evidence of ancient megafloods on Mars

Curiosity rover finds evidence of ancient megafloods on Mars

View
Watch a Porsche Taycan break the Guinness World Record for an EV drift

Watch a Porsche Taycan break the Guinness World Record for an EV drift

View
Fortnite's Crew subscription is built for the battle royale superfan

Fortnite's Crew subscription is built for the battle royale superfan

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr