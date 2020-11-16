Motional's fully driverless cars are coming to Nevada's roads for testing

Motional, a joint venture between Hyundai and Aptiv, plans to start testing fully driverless cars in Nevada. The state is allowing the company to trial autonomous vehicles without having a safety driver behind the wheel.
"The coming months will see the completion of a rigorous, self-imposed testing and assessment period, where we have studied the performance and safety of our vehicles across many thousands of miles and scenarios, on both public and private roads, in close partnership with one of the world’s most respected safety assessors," Motional president and CEO Karl Iagnemma wrote in a blog post. "This process will include fully-driverless testing, on closed courses, this year."