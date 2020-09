At $500, the Edge is a smarter buy. Some will argue that this is really where the phone should have been priced all along. With the mid-range 5G market heating up, the new price presents an interesting choice for consumers who are comparing the Edge to other 5G phones in the $500 range.

The Edge runs on a Snapdragon 765G chipset — the same as its rivals — and has a 4,500mAh battery. It comes with 6GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It has the same Endless Edge screen as the Edge Plus, which means its OLED display runs at 2,340 x 1,080 and it has a 90Hz refresh rate.

While the speakers, fingerprint sensor and modest, 64MP camera aren’t great, the Edge gets nearly everything else right, and it is significantly more appealing at $500 versus $700. You can get the $200 discount at both Best Buy and Amazon.

