Motorola's 5G-capable Edge will sell for $700 unlocked in the US

When we reviewed Motorola's $1,000 Edge Plus, we found it a surprisingly competent smartphone that couldn't quite outclass its premium competition. That review came with an asterisk, however. As a Verizon exclusive, the Edge Plus wasn't really an option for a big chunk of smartphone shoppers, but a slightly toned-down model called the Motorola Edge would cater to everyone else sometime this summer. The company still hasn't confirmed when the phone would launch, but it shared some important details this morning anyway: The 5G-capable, "universally unlocked" Edge will cost $700 whenever it does go on sale.
The Motorola Edge is one of those rare, upper-midrange phones that looks nearly identical to its flagship sibling -- you'd be hard-pressed to tell that Moto shaved a millimeter here and there. Maybe most notable is the fact that both phones share the same 6.7-inch "Endless Edge" display, so-called because its edges stretch significantly down the sides of each device. (Its eye-catching design at 90Hz refresh rate wowed some reviewers, while others lamented its inconsistent palm rejection.)