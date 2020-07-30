The Motorola Edge is a solid 5G phone with a catch

What works

Motorola transplanted the screen from the Edge Plus straight into the Edge, and trust me -- that's a good thing. This 6.7-inch Endless Edge display was one of the Edge Plus's standout features, and while it wasn't as technically impressive as the screens Samsung and OnePlus used in their flagships, it absolutely shines in this lower-cost package.

This OLED display runs at 2,340x1,080, and it refreshes at 90Hz -- a relative rarity in devices that cost this much. More importantly, it's just really nice to look at. I prefer my colors as punchy as possible, so the neutral tones the screen offers by default felt a little lacking. Still, that's nothing a quick trip into the phone's settings can't fix. The screen's 19.5:9 aspect ratio and support for HDR10 also make it an excellent choice for binging movies while lazing around the house, though its size means people with smaller hands will need both of them to handle this thing. My only real gripe so far is how some noise is apparent when looking at dark images or backgrounds while the screen's brightness is bottomed out, but honestly -- it's the kind of problem you really need to be looking out for to notice.

Chris Velazco/Engadget

The screen gets its name for the way its edges cascade around the sides of the phone, and whether that'll work is largely a matter of taste. Some reviewers have had issues with flaky palm rejection, leading to accidental touches on this expansive screen, but that has rarely happened to me. (I'm still shocked, considering just how big my palms are.) Thankfully, the rest of Motorola's screen-centric software tweaks are just as helpful. You'll find a pill on the side of the screen you can flick up and down to access your notification shade and app drawer, just as if you were performing those gestures in the middle of the screen. And an app called Moto Gametime also lets you place virtual shoulder buttons on the edges of the screen, which offers much-needed extra control for games like Call of Duty: Mobile and Forza.

Speaking of games, the octa-core Snapdragon 765G packs more than enough horsepower to tackle most games with ease. That's partially because Motorola went with the 765G instead of the standard 765 -- it can hit a marginally higher maximum clock speed, so it packs some extra (and welcome) oomph. Just bear in mind that, if you take gaming on your phone very seriously, you'll probably want to splurge on a phone with a Snapdragon 865 instead.