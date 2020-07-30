The Motorola Edge is a solid 5G phone with a catch

Then there are the cameras. The Motorola Edge has three of them around back, plus a time-of-flight sensor for depth information. You'll spend most of your time with the 64-megapixel main camera, with its f/1.8 aperture. It's capable of taking satisfying photos when there's plenty of ambient light but often struggles to expose scenes correctly and produces surprisingly drab colors. (Here's hoping Motorola can fix these issues with a software update.) Unfortunately, it lacks the optical image stabilization found in the Edge Plus's 108-megapixel main camera, and low-light performance is middling at best. In fact, the one trait this camera shares with the Edge Plus's main camera is their tendency to shoot pretty good -- but never great -- photos.
The 16MP ultrawide camera has an f/2.2 aperture and captures a 117-degree field of view, which leads me to believe it's the same camera the Edge Plus uses. It does a nice job capturing vistas during the day and sometimes did better at producing vivid colors than the main sensor. The macro feature is surprisingly fun too -- if you're anything like me, you'll find yourself using it a lot more often than you'd expect. Low-light performance is pretty weak, though, especially since the phone's Night Mode doesn't work with this camera.
Finally, there's an 8-megapixel telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom and an f/2.4 aperture. It'll do in a pinch, especially since rivals like the LG Velvet don't have a telephoto camera at all. What can I say? It's about as unremarkable as the main camera, though it serves its purpose well.
To be clear, none of these cameras are terrible -- far from it. It's just that they rarely do much better than "adequate," and while that's understandable for a $500 phone, that level of quality will be harder to swallow when the Edge reverts to its original price.
Oh, and there's one more thing: Motorola has confirmed that the Edge will only get a single major Android software update. Bear in mind, after a bit of backlash earlier this year, Motorola reversed a similar policy for the Edge Plus. Why it didn't just make the same decision for the Edge isn't clear, but when you consider that many of the Edge's competitors will get at least two years of Android updates,