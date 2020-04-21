Latest in Gear

Image credit: Evan Blass, Twitter

Motorola's Edge+ launch was spoiled a day early

Will you pay $1,000 for a high-end Motorola phone?
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago
Comments
56 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Motorola Edge+ leaked press image
Evan Blass, Twitter

You won’t have to wait until Motorola’s April 22nd event to find out what the Edge+ can do. Droid Life reports that a premature blog post confirmed many of the flagship Android phone’s specifications for the US version exclusive to Verizon (Engadget’s parent company), including tidbits that weren’t immediately available before. The Edge+ will have a 6.7-inch 1080p OLED screen whose curved edges explain its name, a 90Hz refresh rate, a Snapdragon 865 processor, 12GB of RAM and 256GB of built-in storage. So far, it’s what you’d expect from a high-end Android phone in 2020.

It’s in the cameras where Motorola might do more to stand out. The rear camera array won’t be completely revolutionary with its 108MP, hardware-stabilized f/1.8 main sensor (pixel-binned to produce 27MP shots most of the time), but there should be a 16MP ultra-wide camera and an 8MP telephoto cam to produce zoomed-in shots without cropping. There’s a 25MP front-facing shooter as well. Curiously, the Edge+ can record up to 6K — better than the 4K that’s still commonplace, but not 8K like you see with the Galaxy S20 family.

There’s all sorts of added minutiae in the since-pulled report. It’s poised to have some of the fastest 5G out there, with peak speeds of 4Gbps if you can find a good connection. There’s a huge 5,000mAh battery, but you’ll be limited to either 18W wired charging or 15W wireless. It’ll run Android 10 (with promises of an upgrade to Android 11), too.

There may be one leak people don’t enjoy: the price. The Edge+ is said to cost $1,000 outright, or just shy of $42 per month over two years. That puts it into direct competition with the Galaxy S20, iPhone 11 Pro and other phones that command a high premium. It might be a tougher sell as a result. While it can certainly compete in key areas, it may have trouble standing out when Apple and Samsung have virtually cornered the high-end smartphone world.

Verizon owns Engadget's parent company, Verizon Media. Rest assured, Verizon has no control over our coverage. Engadget remains editorially independent.

In this article: Motorola, smartphone, Edge, Android, mobile, Verizon, Edge Plus, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
56 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

AMD's latest 3rd-gen Ryzen 3 CPUs start at $99

AMD's latest 3rd-gen Ryzen 3 CPUs start at $99

View
Intel's NUC 9 Extreme is the new king of tiny gaming PCs

Intel's NUC 9 Extreme is the new king of tiny gaming PCs

View
Grab Apple's 10.2-inch iPad for $279

Grab Apple's 10.2-inch iPad for $279

View
Motorola's Edge+ launch was spoiled a day early

Motorola's Edge+ launch was spoiled a day early

View
Apple's latest MacBook Air drops to $950 a few weeks after its debut

Apple's latest MacBook Air drops to $950 a few weeks after its debut

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr