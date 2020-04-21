Motorola's Edge+ launch was spoiled a day early

You won’t have to wait until Motorola’s April 22nd event to find out what the Edge+ can do. Droid Life reports that a premature blog post confirmed many of the flagship Android phone’s specifications for the US version exclusive to Verizon (Engadget’s parent company), including tidbits that weren’t immediately available before. The Edge+ will have a 6.7-inch 1080p OLED screen whose curved edges explain its name, a 90Hz refresh rate, a Snapdragon 865 processor, 12GB of RAM and 256GB of built-in storage. So far, it’s what you’d expect from a high-end Android phone in 2020.

It’s in the cameras where Motorola might do more to stand out. The rear camera array won’t be completely revolutionary with its 108MP, hardware-stabilized f/1.8 main sensor (pixel-binned to produce 27MP shots most of the time), but there should be a 16MP ultra-wide camera and an 8MP telephoto cam to produce zoomed-in shots without cropping. There’s a 25MP front-facing shooter as well. Curiously, the Edge+ can record up to 6K — better than the 4K that’s still commonplace, but not 8K like you see with the Galaxy S20 family.