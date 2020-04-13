Latest in Gear

Image credit: OnLeaks/Pricebaba

Motorola will reveal its first high-end phone in years on April 22nd

Expect the curvy Edge+ to make its debut.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago
Motorola Edge+ render based on leaks
OnLeaks/Pricebaba

It took a long while, but Motorola is finally ready to return to high-end smartphones. The Lenovo brand has announced a virtual “Flagship Launch E-vent” taking place on April 22nd at 12PM Eastern. There are precious few clues in the teaser video below, but you can clearly see a sharply curved screen edge — a hint this may be the rumored Edge+ phone (and its more affordable counterpart) you’ve heard about for the past few weeks.

If the leaks are accurate, the Edge+ will rely on a mix of eye-catching design and raw specs to reel you in. It would have “bezel-free” sides through sharply curved edges on its 6.7-inch display, and would come equipped with a Snapdragon 865 chip, 8GB to 12GB of RAM depending on the trim, and a a giant 5,000mAh battery. You might also get a beefy 108MP primary rear camera plus wide-angle and telephoto sensors. The standard Edge would scale back to a Snapdragon 765 with 6GB of RAM.

It’s not certain when the Edge series will ship, or how much it’ll cost. Rumors have the Edge+ coming to Verizon (Engadget’s parent company), however, so you might not have to go far to hunt one down. Either way, Motorola is clearly bent on reestablishing itself in a market it has largely ignored as of late — whether or not it can pull people away from rivals like the Galaxy S20 is another matter.

Verizon owns Engadget's parent company, Verizon Media. Rest assured, Verizon has no control over our coverage. Engadget remains editorially independent.

In this article: Motorola, smartphone, Android, Edge, mobile, Lenovo, video, Verizon, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
