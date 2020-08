Motorola is bringing its One Fusion+ to North America tomorrow. The $399 phone was previously only available in India and Latin America, and the company hadn’t announced plans to introduce it elsewhere.

A few things make the One Fusion+ standout. Not only does it have a quad-camera set up — with a 64 megapixel high-resolution sensor, an eight megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, five megapixel Macro Vision camera and two megapixel depth sensor — it also has a 16 megapixel pop-up selfie camera.