Motorola will announce its next major device, which the company says will “flip the smartphone experience once again,” next month. Earlier today, the company sent out media invites asking journalists to set time aside on September 9th.

The teaser doesn’t provide too many hints about what we can expect, but between the included GIF and Motorola’s choice of words, it’s likely we’ll see the company announce a new version of its Razr foldable display phone.