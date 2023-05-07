Motorola's 2023 Moto Edge+ and G come to the US

Motorola is bringing some of its headlining smartphones to the US, and they may be welcome upgrades if you were disappointed with previous models. To start, the 2023 Moto Edge+ is a significant upgrade that addresses some of last year's shortcomings. The new phone packs a smoother 165Hz 6.7-inch OLED screen, a speedier Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip and a larger 5,100mAh battery. And gone is the 2-megapixel depth sensor — instead, you'll get an actually-useful 12MP 2X telephoto camera to go alongside the 50MP standard and ultra-wide cams. A 60MP front sensor promises extra-detailed selfies.

The 8GB of RAM is unspectacular, but you'll get 256GB of 512GB of (non-expandable) storage as well as 68W fast wired charging, 15W wireless charging and 5W wireless power sharing. More importantly, Motorola is promising better update support than in the past — you'll get three years of OS upgrades and four years of bi-monthly security fixes. That's not quite up to Samsung's level (four years for both), but it might last the practical life of your device.

The price is also a major selling point. Where the 2022 Edge+ was priced like a flagship at $1,000, the 2023 version will be available for $800 when the unlocked version arrives May 25th at Amazon, Best Buy and Motorola. That makes it a relative bargain if you're looking for a big-screen phone with modern specs.

Motorola

There are more affordable phones coming, too. The 2023 editions of the Moto G 5G (pictured) and Moto G Stylus all more compelling if cost matters more than raw power. Both have 6.5-inch 720p displays, and you'll have to be content with either a Helio G85 (on the G Stylus) or a Snapdragon 480+ (G 5G) equipped with 4GB of RAM. You'll get up to 128GB of expandable storage, a 50MP (G Stylus) or 48MP (G 5G) main camera, a 2MP macro sensor and an 8MP front cam. As you'd expect in this class, you'll have to charge with a cable.

The Moto G Stylus arrives first, shipping May 5th for $200. It will come to prepaid carriers like Cricket and Straight Talk in the months ahead. The Moto G 5G debuts May 25th for $250, and will come to AT&T, Google Fi, T-Mobile and US Cellular, among others. There's no mention of a lengthy OS update policy, so you may not want to expect the Edge model's software longevity.