Motorola’s Edge 50 phone series includes a wood option

Motorola has announced the Edge 50 series, a trio of new smartphones that you can opt to buy with a body made out either a pearl polymer finish or with a wood back cover. The Edge 50 Ultra, 50 Pro and 50 Fusion boast the usual features you'd expect from an Android phone, with a garnish of the usual AI showiness.

Take the Edge 50 Ultra, which has a 4500mAh battery with 125W TurboPower charging — allegedly providing enough power for the day in just four minutes. The phone also has the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Mobile Platform, up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. The device also supports Dolby Atmos and Dolby Head Tracking.

Then there's Style Sync, which allows users to "extend their personal style to their device by capturing and uploading a picture of the pattern of their outfit to generate multiple unique images." Basically, it creates wallpapers that match your outfit patterns and color palettes. This tool appears alongside another new feature in which users can describe a picture through a text prompt to get generated images displayed.

Camera-wise, Motorola claims the Edge 50 Ultra has its most impressive system ever. Many of its features use AI, including adaptive stabilization, auto focus tracking and action shot. There's also the photo enhancement engine, which uses AI to apply shooting modes and finetune pictures for the highest-quality results. Outside of AI-powered tools, users will also have access to long exposure.

According to Motorola, the Edge 50 family are the first smartphones ever to use a Pantone Validated camera. Motorola created it and the display with the help of Pantone's color scientists to meet the latter's "evaluation and grading criteria by authentically simulating the full range" of Pantone Colors and Pantone SkinTone as both appear in the real world. Plus, the Edge 50 Ultra has a 6.67" Super HD pOLED display with 13 percent better resolution than its predecessor.

Motorola is also releasing its new Moto Buds+ with Sound by Bose. They offer active noise cancellation, EQ tuning and compatibility with Dolby Head Tracking. While we don't have an exact date yet for when the Edge 50 family will come to North America, the Moto Buds+ are available in Forest Grey starting today for $130.