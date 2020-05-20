MTA spends $1 million to test disinfecting NYC subways with UV light

Early next week, the MTA will begin disinfecting subways and buses using ultraviolet light in an attempt to curb the spread of COVID-19. The pilot program will test small UV light devices developed by the Colorado-based startup Puro Lighting. If all goes as planned, the boxes will zap the virus from the air and surfaces, providing an automated alternative to chemical disinfectants.
The MTA will use approximately 150 devices, which according to NY1, it purchased for $1 million. That’s more than $6,500 per device. The MTA plans to first test the tech across New York City Transit trains, buses, subways and occupational facilities. In the second phase of the pilot, it will expand the devices to Long Island Rail Road and Metro North.