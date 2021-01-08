This gesture-sensing band could make the Apple Watch more accessible

We often think of touchscreen displays as one of the more accessible ways to interact with our gadgets. But a variety of physical and cognitive disabilities, including conditions like ALS, can make even using a touchscreen nearly impossible. Enter a recent CES 2021 Innovation Award honoree called the Mudra Band.

The concept is similar to the Myo armband North (back when it was known as Thalmic) released before it pivoted to focus on its Focals smart glasses. Working in conjunction with an Apple Watch, the Mudra Band uses a sensor to detect electrical signals sent by your brain to your fingers. A deep-learning algorithm then analyzes those impulses and maps them to a corresponding finger movement. It sends that information to your Apple Watch with the help of Bluetooth LE. You set the action each moment triggers. In that way, your ring finger can activate Siri while your pinky can skip songs.