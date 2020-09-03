Ford's electric Mustang dragster covers a quarter-mile in 8.27 seconds

Just the other day we saw Lucid Motors put its EV on the drag strip, and now Ford has released video of its purpose-built electric Mustang. It claims that the Mustang Cobra Jet 1400 prototype raced down the quarter-mile in just 8.27 seconds at 168 miles per hour. The company plans to run the car in public this weekend at the U.S. Nationals, going head to head in a demo against a gas-powered Mustang Cobra Jet.

According to Ford Performance Motorsports global director Mark Rushbrook, “Since revealing the car, we’ve continued to fine-tune it and now know we're just scratching the surface of what we may be able to achieve with this much electric horsepower in a drag racing setting.” In a statement, the team claimed this Mustang hit a peak 1,502HP at the wheels during private testing.