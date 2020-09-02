Latest in Gear

Image credit: Lucid Motors

Lucid Motors claims its first EV covers a quarter mile in 9.9 seconds

With 1,080 horsepower, it’s ‘the world’s quickest production sedan.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
42m ago
Lucid Air
Lucid Motors

One week ahead of its big reveal event, Lucid Motors is ready to brag about how fast its all-electric luxury sedan is. In a video shared today, Lucid Motors shows its Lucid Air covering a quarter mile of racetrack in just 9.9 seconds. According to the company, the EV is “the world’s quickest production sedan.”

Lucid Air’s 1,080-horsepower powertrain allows the vehicle to reach 60 MPH in under 2.5 seconds, Autoblog points out. Lucid explained today that the EV comes with two electric drive units. Each packs over 650 horsepower and is small enough to fit inside a standard airplane carry-on. If you noticed that 650 x 2 doesn’t equal 1,080, you’re not alone. We expect Lucid to explain where that remaining horsepower comes from at its event next week.

As we learned previously, the Lucid Air has a range of up to 517 miles on a single charge, and it will come with LIDAR drive assistance as standard. Introduced in 2016, the EV has been a long time coming, but the wait may soon be over. Lucid opened pre-orders in Europe at the start of the year.

