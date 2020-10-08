Lucid hints its first EV will have Tesla-beating range

Lucid Motors had expected its upcoming luxury electric sedan would have a range of 400 miles on a single charge. However, testing has suggested the Lucid Air can travel much further than that before the battery needs more juice.

The company submitted the Air for independent range testing. After FEV North America completed the Environmental Protection Agency’s standard testing procedures, it verified an estimated EPA range of 517 miles on a single charge. That would give the Air the longest range of any EV, though the EPA has yet to officially rate it.