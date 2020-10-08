Latest in Tomorrow

Image credit: Lucid Motors

Lucid hints its first EV will have Tesla-beating range

The Lucid Air has an estimated EPA range of 517 miles.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
18m ago
Comments
Lucid Air
Lucid Motors

Lucid Motors had expected its upcoming luxury electric sedan would have a range of 400 miles on a single charge. However, testing has suggested the Lucid Air can travel much further than that before the battery needs more juice.

The company submitted the Air for independent range testing. After FEV North America completed the Environmental Protection Agency’s standard testing procedures, it verified an estimated EPA range of 517 miles on a single charge. That would give the Air the longest range of any EV, though the EPA has yet to officially rate it.

No other EV has a range of over 500 miles. It seems Lucid Air’s range will be more than 100 miles longer than the latest Tesla Model S Long Range Plus, which is officially rated at 402 miles.

The Air, which Lucid announced in 2016, has been a long time coming. The company opened pre-orders for the car in Europe at the start of the year, and it’ll hold a launch event on September 9th. It’ll reveal the production model of the Lucid Air, along with pricing, specs and configurations. It’ll include LiDAR as standard and several Advanced Driver Assistance Systems.

