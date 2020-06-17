Lucid Motors will finally reveal its luxury electric sedan in September

Once again, Lucid Motors is ready to unveil a production version of its electric sedan, the Lucid Air. The company originally planned to debut the luxury EV in April at the New York Auto Show, but due to the pandemic, those plans were put on hold. Now, Lucid Motors says it will host an online reveal on September 9th and plans to be production-ready by late 2020.

In addition to showcasing the vehicle’s final interior and exterior designs, Lucid Motors will share new details on production specifications, available configurations and pricing info. Originally, the company said Lucid Air will come with a 100 kWh battery (with a 130 kWh option) and have a range of 400 miles per charge. In videos, we’ve seen it reach 235 MPH on a test track.