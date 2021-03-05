Ford Mustang Mach-E's first recall addresses loose bolts

The first Mach-E crossovers have barely begun to reach customers, and Ford has already issued its first recall for the vehicle. Fortunately, almost all vehicles affected by the "subframe bolt issue" noted will be serviced before being delivered, and Ford says that the "fewer than 75" affected EVs that have reached customers will get checked out by dealers who will make sure the bolts are tightened to the correct specifications.

We recently reviewed the new Mustang and while Andrew Tarantola couldn't accept its connection to that nameplate, he called it a "sure bet" for the five-seat electric crossover that it is.