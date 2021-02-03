Facebook has been temporarily blocked in Myanmar

Local telecom operators in Myanmar have started to temporarily block Facebook following an order from the country’s military government. Reddit reports spotted by TechCrunch say people can’t access Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp through MPT, Myanmar’s largest telecom operator — which also happens to be partially state-owned.
LATEST DEVELOPMENT : New military government orders telecom companies to temporarily block Facebook as they assume the social media platform is disturbing the restoration of stability in the country. Jumping back to 2000s in three days. #myanmar pic.twitter.com/2BzUujCSfM— Hnin Zaw (@hninyadanazaw) February 3, 2021
In the order where it calls for the shutdown, the government claims Facebook has been contributing to instability in the country. Of the more than 50 million people who live in Myanmar, about 27 million are Facebook users. As advocacy group Access Now points out, those people depend on the website to share information and organize. The shutdown is slated to last until midnight February 7th.