Facebook bans account of TV network associated with Myanmar military

In the aftermath of Monday’s coup in Myanmar, Facebook has banned the account of a prominent TV station associated with the country’s military. According to The Wall Street Journal, the page had been active since at least early 2020. During that time, it posted content promoting the country’s army and amassed a following of more than 33,000 people. Facebook removed the account after it was brought to the company’s attention by The WSJ.

The social media giant first banned the Myawaddy station in 2018 when it took action against accounts and pages associated with prominent Myanmar military officials, including that of Min Aung Hlaing, the general who led Monday’s coup. A spokesperson for Facebook told The WSJ the company is “closely monitoring political events in Myanmar as they unfold,” and working to “stop misinformation and content that could incite further tensions.” The company said it is also removing posts that attempt to delegitimize the November election, which the party of deposed elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi’s won decisively, claiming 346 out of the 476 available seats in parliament.