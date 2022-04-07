Classic puzzle game 'Myst' is being turned into a VR mini golf course

Myst , the classic puzzle game, is getting a unusual new lease of life. Developer Cyan Inc. has teamed up with Mighty Coconut to create a Myst-themed expansion for the latter's VR game, Walkabout Mini Golf. The DLC will be released this fall and it'll be available on Meta Quest, Steam VR and "and forthcoming VR platforms."

We're thrilled to announce a new partnership with the awesome folks at @Mighty_Coconut to develop Walkabout Mini Golf: Myst- a DLC for their game which will be released later this year! 🧵 pic.twitter.com/5iU73Pgfgh — Cyan Inc. (@cyanworlds) April 6, 2022

Mighty Coconut says the expansion will be a 36-hole course with 18 easy and 18 hard-mode holes. It claims the DLC will blend realistic physics with "iconic settings, objects, and the spirit of puzzles from the Myst saga." You'll be able to play through the Myst course solo or with up to four other players as you hunt for 18 lost balls, take on a scavenger expedition and try to collect a commemorative putter.