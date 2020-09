You’ll have to be more patient if you’re waiting for NASA to send a drone to Saturn’s moon Titan. The space agency has delayed Dragonfly’s launch by roughly a year, from 2026 to 2027, due to “external” factors. And yes, the COVID-19 pandemic is one of them — its impact on the Planetary Science Division budget made it more practical to wait.

NASA had originally planned to launch Dragonfly in 2025 before the first delay.