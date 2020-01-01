NASA delays first Crew Dragon operational mission to November

We hope you weren’t planning to spend Halloween watching NASA and SpaceX launch the first Crew Dragon operational mission. NASA has delayed the Crew-1 launch to at least early-to-mid November as SpaceX wanted extra time to finish evaluating the “off-nominal behavior” of a Falcon 9 rocket during a private flight. SpaceX wanted to know what happened with the first stage engine gas generators before moving forward.

NASA associate administrator Kathy Lueders said both the agency and SpaceX were “actively working this finding” and hoped to be a “lot smarter” about the engines within the next week.