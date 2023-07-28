NASA+ is the space agency's very own streaming platform

NASA is launching its very own streaming platform called NASA+ sometime this summer. While the space agency already livestreams launches and other events on its website, NASA+ will feature not just live broadcasts, but also collections of original video series. A handful of the first shows on the platform will even be new titles launching with the service, and what's even better is that it will be free and will not be interrupting shows with ads. In other words, it's where you should go if you want to binge watch NASA and space content.

The streaming service will be available through the agency's iOS and Android apps on mobile devices. You'll also be able to access it on desktop and mobile browsers, as well as stream shows on demand through media players, such as Roku, Apple TV and Fire TV.

Marc Etkind from NASA's Office of Communications said:

"We’re putting space on demand and at your fingertips with NASA’s new streaming platform. Transforming our digital presence will help us better tell the stories of how NASA explores the unknown in air and space, inspires through discovery, and innovates for the benefit of humanity."

In addition to introducing its own streaming service, NASA is also giving its whole digital presence an overhaul. It's currently working on a new web (and app) experience that can better consolidate information about its missions, research projects and updates about the Artemis program, among other things. NASA has numerous websites for different programs and divisions, but the new experience will include content from several of them. It will also feature integrated navigation and search function for easier access to information across NASA websites. You can visit the beta version of the upgraded web experience right now, but take note that the agency plans to connect more libraries and websites to it even after it's been fully launched.