Latest in Tomorrow

Image credit: Sergei Savostyanov via Getty Images

NASA taps Nokia to bring LTE to the Moon

The agency awarded the company a $14.1 million contract.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
2h ago
Comments
49 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

BAIKONUR, KAZAKHSTAN MARCH 21, 2018: ISS Expedition 55/56 main crew member, Roscosmos cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev takes a selfie before a launch to the International Space Station. The launch of a Soyuz-FG rocket booster carrying the Soyuz MS-08 spacecraft to the ISS from the Baikonur Cosmodrome is scheduled for March 21, 2018 at 20:44 Moscow time. Sergei Savostyanov/TASS (Photo by Sergei Savostyanov\TASS via Getty Images)
Sergei Savostyanov via Getty Images

When NASA returns to the Moon sometime in 2024, it wants to have an efficient and reliable way for its astronauts to communicate with one another, and it’s turning to mobile pioneer Nokia for help. This week, the space agency said it will provide Nokia with 14.1 million in funding to build out a 4G LTE cellular network on the lunar surface. 

NASA Associate Administrator James Reuter told United Press International cellular service on the Moon could enable communication between lunar habitats and the astronauts out exploring its surface. It could also provide a way for the agency to communicate with spacecraft. “With NASA funding, Nokia will look at how terrestrial technology could be modified for the lunar environment to support reliable, high-rate communications," he said.

The contract is part of $370 million in new Artemis funding NASA announced this week. Much of the money went to companies like SpaceX and United Launch Alliance. 

This isn’t Nokia’s first attempt to bring LTE to the Moon. Back in 2018, the company partnered with German space firm PTScientists and UK carrier Vodafone on a mission to return to the site of the Apollo 17 landing. As part of the project, Nokia and Vodafone had planned to build a Moon-based LTE network that would have sent high-definition video from the Moon to those of us back here on Earth, but the mission never got off the ground.

In this article: NASA, Nokia, SpaceX, 4G, LTE, moon, lunar, artemis, news, tomorrow
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
49 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Sega's Golden Axe celebration turned into a crunch commemoration

Sega's Golden Axe celebration turned into a crunch commemoration

View
iPhone 12 comes with free EarPods in France thanks to radiation laws

iPhone 12 comes with free EarPods in France thanks to radiation laws

View
Tesla Model 3 2021 refresh offers more range and other improvements

Tesla Model 3 2021 refresh offers more range and other improvements

View
The best Amazon Prime Day deals you can get right now

The best Amazon Prime Day deals you can get right now

View
'Dota 2' will get year-round updates and crack down on 'smurfs'

'Dota 2' will get year-round updates and crack down on 'smurfs'

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr