NBA games in 4K are coming to YouTube TV

You will need the $20/mo YTTV 4K add-on to watch.
Andrew Tarantola
01.20.22
@terrortola

Andrew Tarantola
A. Tarantola
@terrortola
January 20th, 2022
NBA
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 03: Draymond Green #23 reacts after Jordan Poole #3 of the Golden State Warriors dunks the ball on Omer Yurtseven #77 of the Miami Heat in the second half at Chase Center on January 03, 2022 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
Ezra Shaw via Getty Images

The view from your couch will look a little more like sitting courtside in the days to come, as Streamable reports on Thursday that YouTube TV will begin offering select NBA matchups in 4K. 

The only, ahem, hoop viewers will need to get through in order to watch is having a YouTube TV subscription with the 4K Plus add-on. YTTV on its own is $65 a month, the 4K add-on will set you back an additional $12/mo for the first year before nearly doubling, up to $20/month thereafter. Not every game will be made available in the high definition format though Saturday's game between the Cavs and Thunder will.

