The NBA is working with iHeartMedia to produce over 20 basketball podcasts

The first show will debut this fall.
Igor Bonifacic
I. Bonifacic|07.28.21
@igorbonifacic

Sponsored Links

Igor Bonifacic
I. Bonifacic
@igorbonifacic
July 28th, 2021
In this article: NBA, news, podcast, entertainment, podcasts, iHeartMedia
Jul 8, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) moves in for a basket ahead of Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder (99) and guard Chris Paul (3) during game two of the 2021 NBA Finals at Phoenix Suns Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
USA Today Sports / reuters

The National Basketball Association is teaming up with iHeartMedia for a significant new push into the podcast market. In all, the two organizations plan to co-produce more than 20 shows together as part of a new multi-year partnership, with the first one to debut sometime this fall. 

In addition to content devoted to the latest news from the league, analysis and player commentary, it sounds like iHeart and the NBA want to replicate the success of projects like The Last Dance. They say they’ll use material from the NBA archives to retell stories of “some of the greatest moments in sports history.” What exactly they have planned on that front, we don’t know yet, though iHeart and the NBA promised to share more information soon.

“The partnership provides the NBA and its teams access to iHeartMedia’s massive reach across multiple audio platforms including podcasts, streaming and broadcast radio, as well as the opportunity to develop a new slate of groundbreaking shows each year,” iHeart said.

Podcasts, in particular ones related to sports, have become big business in recent months. At the end of April, DraftKings spent $50 million to secure distribution rights to The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Popular on Engadget