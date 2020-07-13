NBC is creating a 24-hour version of 'Today' for Peacock

“Those four hours that we do on TV are incredibly important,” Chris Berend, executive vice president of digital for NBC News Group, told Variety. “What we are creating is a complement to that.”

Eventually, Today All Day might appear on other streaming platforms, Berend said. Last year, NBC made its News Now service available on devices like Apple TV and Roku. NBC’s other digital offerings include NBC Stay Tuned on Snapchat and The Report on Quibi. The competing ABC News Live debuted on Roku but is now available elsewhere, and CBS already has its own all-day streaming news feed.

According to NBC, Today has 70 million monthly video views and more than 50 million monthly unique visitors across all platforms. The network says Today has been the number one morning show for the 25- to 54-year-old demographic for 58 consecutive months.