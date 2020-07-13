NBC is creating a 24-hour version of 'Today' for Peacock

Soon, if you miss a morning of NBC’s Today, you’ll be able to catch up with a never-ending stream of material from the show. Beginning Wednesday, NBC is bringing an around-the-clock, free, ad-supported feed of Today to its Peacock streaming platform.
The new Today All Day stream will feature four six-hour blocks of content. It will offer a mix of recent segments, as well as original shows with the current Today hosts. So, it won’t exactly be a streamed version of the four weekday hours and two weekend hours of Today that run on NBC’s broadcast network.