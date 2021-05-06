NBC is bringing some Olympic Games coverage to Twitch

The Olympic Games are set to take place in Tokyo this summer after being delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While you'll be able to catch the action on various NBC platforms in the US, there'll be another way for you to get an Olympics fix.

There’ll be an NBC Olympics Twitch channel with daily highlight shows and athlete interviews, as well as Olympics-themed gaming competitions — it’s a Twitch channel, after all. Twitch will produce content that takes inspiration from the “passion and competition” of the Games, too. That content will feature talent from Twitch as well as the NBC Olympics team.

There will be interactive elements, as the highlight shows will have polls and Q&As. In the week before the Tokyo Games start, streamers and viewers can work together to keep a virtual Olympic Torch alight by collecting items and being active in the channel's chat. They'll be able to light a virtual cauldron on Opening Ceremony day. The channel will also host a preshow before the Opening Ceremony with the help of streamers.

You won't see the actual Opening Ceremony or much, if any, live sports on the Twitch channel. You'll still need to watch NBC for those, but the channel will have companion streams (or co-streams) with Twitch creators during the network's Olympic primetime broadcasts.