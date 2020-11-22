Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Square Enix

Beloved RPG 'The World Ends With You' will get a sequel, 14 years later

'Neo' arrives in summer 2021.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
31m ago
Comments
17 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

'Neo: The World Ends With You' trailer
Square Enix

You no longer have to make do with ports of the original game if you want another The World Ends With You fix. Square Enix has unveiled Neo: The World Ends With You, a full-fledged sequel to the classic Nintendo DS JRPG for the PS4 (what, no PS5?) and Switch. You play Rindo as he travels a hyper-stylized Shibuya to deal with another dreaded “Reaper’s Game” where losing wipes people out of existence.

There aren’t too many details about gameplay changes or the plot, but the distinctive graffiti-inspired art style and character design (made in part by Final Fantasy’s Tetsuya Nomura) remain intact. It’s also clear the action role-playing is as frenetic as ever, if clearly taking better advantage of modern consoles.

Neo arrives in summer 2021, or roughly 14 years after The World Ends With You made its debut. That’s a long time to go between releases, but Square Enix is clearly betting that the earlier Switch port and nostalgia will draw you in.

In this article: the world ends with you, neo the world ends with you, Square Enix, games, video games, PS4, Switch, RPG, jrpg, tetsuya nomura, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
17 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

The 2020 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

The 2020 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

View
Google Assistant can finally schedule your smart lights

Google Assistant can finally schedule your smart lights

View
Lenovo's Google-powered Smart Clocks hit all-time low prices for Black Friday

Lenovo's Google-powered Smart Clocks hit all-time low prices for Black Friday

View
The Morning After: What you need for ray-tracing in 'Cyberpunk 2077'

The Morning After: What you need for ray-tracing in 'Cyberpunk 2077'

View
Google built an 'Infinite Bad Guy' generator using 15,000 YouTube covers

Google built an 'Infinite Bad Guy' generator using 15,000 YouTube covers

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr