Nest Cams are resetting to default video quality to save bandwidth

Google is temporarily lowering the default recording quality of its Nest cameras, the company told its users in an email. According to TechCrunch, the tech giant told users that it’s changing the default setting to “conserve internet resources” now that most people are staying at home and spending more time online due to the coronavirus pandemic. People will notice the change over the next few days and will get a Nest app notification when it happens.

Tech companies, especially platforms that serve videos, have been been making adjustments to their services to ensure ISPs can keep up with the heightened demand for bandwidth. YouTube reduced its video stream quality in Europe after Netflix did, and both Facebook and Instagram followed suit. Even Disney+ chose to limit its video quality for its wider European launch. Meanwhile, Sony limited PlayStation download speeds in the US.