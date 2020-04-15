Latest in Gear

Image credit: Google

Nest Cams are resetting to default video quality to save bandwidth

The tech giant is making the change to 'prioritize internet bandwidth for learning and working.'
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
15m ago
Nest
Google

Google is temporarily lowering the default recording quality of its Nest cameras, the company told its users in an email. According to TechCrunch, the tech giant told users that it’s changing the default setting to “conserve internet resources” now that most people are staying at home and spending more time online due to the coronavirus pandemic. People will notice the change over the next few days and will get a Nest app notification when it happens.

Tech companies, especially platforms that serve videos, have been been making adjustments to their services to ensure ISPs can keep up with the heightened demand for bandwidth. YouTube reduced its video stream quality in Europe after Netflix did, and both Facebook and Instagram followed suit. Even Disney+ chose to limit its video quality for its wider European launch. Meanwhile, Sony limited PlayStation download speeds in the US.

Google said in a statement posted on the Nest community:

“Amid these changes, we’re all straining local internet resources and causing slower internet connections, which are resulting in dropped video calls and frozen screens. To answer the global call to prioritize internet bandwidth for learning and working, in the next few days Nest will be making changes to lighten internet usage and keep people connected.”

The company assures that users will still be able to change Nest’s video settings back to a higher quality, Those who want to ensure they’re always getting the clearest footage can simply adjust “Quality and bandwidth” under video settings.

In addition, Google is also changing the rotation interval speed and reducing the resolution of photo slideshows on the Nest Hub, Nest Hub Max, Chromecast and compatible Cast-enabled devices. The tech giant says it’ll return the devices’ settings back to their previous state “when internet resources are less inundated.”

In this article: Google, Nest, Covid-19, coronavirus, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
