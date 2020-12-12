Netflix explains how it uses AI to sell you on a show

If Netflix’s decisions on marketing its hundreds of original shows seem highly calculated... that’s probably because they were. Netflix has outlined how it uses AI to market shows and predict their success in ways that conventional box office numbers and Nielsen ratings likely couldn’t match. Effectively, it comes down to finding connections and determining the likely audience sizes.
The method relies on transfer learning, where the the parameters learned from a “source task” improve the performance of a “target task.” In this case, the source tasks are simple: what titles are comparable to a Netflix original, and what kind of viewership can the service expect?