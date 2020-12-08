Nielsen will adapt its TV ratings to recognize views on other devices

Nielsen has been gradually adapting its rating system for the streaming era, but it still centers on the assumption most people are watching live TV — an outdated view when many are watching on other screens at other times. The company is coming to grips with the modern reality, however. Nielsen general manager Scott Brown told Variety in an interview that his firm is readying Nielsen One, a system that will measure ratings well beyond conventional TV viewing.

Instead of focusing on the number of people tuned into a show at the same time, One is expected to also include the number of unique views a show or ad gets over a certain time window, regardless of where or how people watched it. Your on-demand phone stream could count as much as someone’s viewing of the live TV broadcast, even if it’s on a different service.