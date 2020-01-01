Netflix explains how it avoids outages after a major incident in 2019

Have you noticed that Netflix hasn’t had any catastrophic outages like it did in years past, even with a surge of viewing during the pandemic? It’s not a happy accident. Netflix has detailed the implementation of technology, priority-based progressive load shedding, that should keep streams flowing even when there are serious failures behind the scenes. It sounds complex, but it ultimately amounts to deciding what the service can afford to sacrifice without people noticing.
The service now prioritizes traffic based on how much you need it for playback, including “non critical” items you’ll never see, “degraded experience” items that won’t affect playback (think pause markers and viewing history) and, of course, the critical viewing experience itself. A gateway service, affectionally named Zuul, determines when a back-end service or even Zuul itself is in trouble and will progressively drop traffic to keep Netflix running, starting with the lowest-priority items